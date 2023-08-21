Hailey Bieber's Rhode Is Entering Its "Strawberry Glaze" Era

Hailey Bieber extends the "Strawberry Girl" era with Rhode as it launches the "Strawberry Glaze" Peptide Lip Treatment.

"Strawberry Glaze" speaks to Bieber's summer obsession with the iconic fruit and is a nod to her cult-loved beauty philosophy of keeping that glazed donut look with dewy and hydrated skin. The brand's Peptide Lip Treatment has received rave reviews since its launch with its decadent flavors, such as its most recent "Vanilla Cake" summer drop.

To celebrate Bieber's love for summer and strawberries, the brand has partnered with Krispy Kreme to bring back its Strawberry Glazed donut for one last biter of summer for Labor Day Weekend, September 1-4.

Rhode's "Strawberry Glaze" Peptide Lip Treatment retails for $16 USD and will be available on August 28 via the brand's website.

