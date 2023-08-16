Hailey Bieber’s Teeny Black Leather Dress Is Her Coolest LBD Yet



Hailey Bieber’s penchant for clean, minimalist silhouettes means we often find her heading for a night out in a classic little black dress.

For her latest nightly excursion in Los Angeles, the Rhode founder opted for one of her edgiest LBDs yet: a glossy black, teeny-tiny leather minidress. The strapless piece featured a curved neckline, a corseted bodice, and twisted draping details at the waist. The skirt additionally split into two panels at the front.

To accessorize, Hailey added a matching black leather shoulder bag, a pair of pointed black pumps, her go-to square gold pendant earrings, an array of glittering rings, and a sparkly anklet. As for glam, she stuck to her signature glazed doughnut makeup, then swept her hair up into a tight, high bun.

Over the summer, the model has been seen enjoying a night out in multiple LBDs.

Earlier this month, she and husband Justin Bieber had a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi, where Hailey looked elegant in a strapless black midi dress with a body-hugging silhouette from the Row. For accessories, she opted for a black shoulder bag, gold drop earrings from Bottega Veneta, a thin gold chain necklace, and yet another anklet.

Hailey talked about her mentality when it comes to getting dressed in an interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2022 cover story. “I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” she said. “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”

