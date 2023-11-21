Hailey Bieber Layers an Enormous Wine-Colored Coat Over a Barely-There Miniskirt



Does anyone pull off the “big coat, little bottoms” outfit formula better than Hailey Bieber?

Yesterday in New York City, the Rhode founder delivered the ultimate style lesson in fall layering. This involved an oversize long coat in a luscious red wine hue from the Attico, featuring protruding structured shoulder pads and wide lapels. Underneath the coat, she wore a black knit sweater with a V neckline, a black leather micro miniskirt from Cultnaked, and transparent black Calzedonia tights.

She elevated the look with a pair of black leather heeled ballet flats from Proenza Schouler, and color-coordinated with her coat via a Chanel Boston bag in maroon.

GOTHAM - Getty Images

Hailey's street style often follows the formulaic approach of layering an oversize coat over itty-bitty bottoms.

Most recently, she repeated this uniform on a casual outing in Los Angeles, where she looked cool in an all-white athleisure set featuring a waffle T-shirt and spandex short shorts. She layered the set underneath one of her go-to oversize black leather jackets.

And during the most recent Paris Fashion Week, she once again made waves by stepping out in a sweeping black leather trench coat worn over a taupe turtleneck from the Row, black high-rise hot shorts from Petar Petrov, and transparent Calzedonia tights.

The model opened up about her mindset when it comes to getting dressed in an interview for Bazaar’s September 2022 cover story.

“I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” she said at the time. “Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”

