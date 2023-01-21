Hailey Bieber debuts dramatic bob for 2023: 'Oops'

Hailey Bieber just switched up her hairstyle. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber’s long hair is no more. The model just debuted her first haircut of 2023, and it’s a big change.

On Saturday, the Rhode Skin founder showed off a freshly chopped bob via her Instagram Story. “Oops,” she captioned the mirror pic, followed by a haircut emoji.

The 26 year old followed up the mirror photo with a selfie, showing that her newly shorn locks graze the mid-point of her neck. She paired the look with small-frame sunglasses, a gray crewneck and a black leather jacket.

Hailey Bieber debuts shorter hair on Instagram. (Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Bieber is a known trendsetter in the beauty space. The wife of Justin Bieber is famous for her glazed donut nails, one of the biggest nail trends of 2022.

Hailey Bieber debuts shorter hair on Instagram. (Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

The last time the model rocked short locks was for a May 2022 Allure cover. In the image, Bieber wears a wet-looking pink bob.

Khloé Kardashian was a fan of the look. The reality star commented “Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh” and “Woooooowwwwwww” followed by a flurry of heart-eye emojis.

But Bieber is moving on from more than just long hair in 2023. It’s been eight months since the model suffered a "ministroke," formally known as transient ischemic attack, or a TIA.

Bieber said that it was "definitely the scariest thing I've ever gone through" when recounting the stroke-like symptoms that she experienced back in March. Just 25 years old at the time, she was worried that she'd never get past the trauma.

"To experience something that I had zero control over happening in my body was very scary and very jarring. I also didn't want it to turn me into the type of person that was going to be afraid all the time of something bad happening because I struggle with that anxiety, just in general already," she said on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast.

"I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again. And it was just a feeling that I was like I never want to experience that ever again. I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

“I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

