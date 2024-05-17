Habitat for Humanity Women Build event carries on despite rain

Habitat for Humanity of Portage County hosted volunteers at its ReStore in Kent during its annual Women Build event. The volunteers were tasked with painting at the store.

More than two dozen pink-shirted volunteers turned out to do a little painting Saturday at the Habitat for Humanity of Portage County's ReStore.

The ladies were taking part in Habitat for Humanity's annual Women Build event, and were rained out from participating in their expected building work.

Rachel Kerns, executive director of Habitat, said about 25 volunteers came to the annual event. The original plan was to help put siding on a house on Summit Street in Ravenna Township, but the rainy weather forced the crew indoors at the Habitat ReStore in Kent, where they helped organize and paint the store.

The house is almost complete, and will be ready to occupy within a month or two, with only siding and drywall on the to-do list. Andy Powe, his wife, Shatia, and two of their children plan to move in.

Andy Powe said the house has been in the construction stages for almost three years. The house is a ranch, which makes things easier for his wife, he said. The family worked with Habitat's construction manager to make the house ADA compliant.

"I'm very happy," he said. "I'm glad we put everything on one floor."

Keleena Gharky, community director for Habitat, said the annual event celebrates women and home ownership. She said this year's theme is "Encourage, Empower and Celebrate."

"Women are most in need of housing," she said.

Kerns said in addition to the Powe home, Habitat also is renovating another house on Lincoln Street in Ravenna, a former apartment building.

