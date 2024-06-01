Habitat for Humanity unveils renovated home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a special moment in one Midstate city today, one a family had been waiting on for months.

With the help of the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, Kenya McGrier was able to move her family into a newly renovated home on St. Joseph Street in Lancaster.

McGrier worked through Habitat’s first-time homebuyer’s program after the organization acquired the home via the Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster.

After thousands of hours of renovations, she was able to buy her home from Habitat with an interest-free mortgage.

“That is the catalyst for the family,” Andrew Szalay, president and CEO of Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, said. “To be able to own the home, have a stable place where they can call home, be their epicenter for going to work, recovering and being stronger for the next day, giving their students a stable place, where they’re not transitioning from one place to another for longer periods, and being anchors in the neighborhood with their community.”

Habitat says this was made possible through the donors behind its five-year, $4 million Open Doors building campaign.

