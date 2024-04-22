H-E-B gives out 265,000 free reusable bags for Earth Day 2024. Here's how to get one.

Alexis Simmerman, Austin American-Statesman
The supermarket chain, headquartered in San Antonio, will be giving out 265,000 free reusable bags beginning at 1 p.m. Monday. The bags will be available to customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda in Texas.

H-E-B's 2024 Earth Day tote is displayed around household items.
Over the past 16 years, H-E-B has given away over 3 million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day, according to a news release.

'Our Texas, Our Future'

The giveaway is just one of the many ways H-E-B is committed to its "Our Texas, Our Future" mission statement. The goal is to "increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas."

In celebration of Earth Day month (April), H-E-B has focused on reducing plastic waste.

'Annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge'

Another effort by H-E-B to reduce plastic waste empowers children to practice sustainability. Through its "Annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge," Texas students in hundreds of classrooms collect plastic bags in a competition against other schools.

H-E-B reports that 625 Texas schools participated in this year's event, collecting over five million plastic bags − an increase of one million compared to 2023.

The schools that collected the most plastic bags will receive H-E-B gift cards as prizes.

Here are this year's winners:

Border Region

  • La Union Elementary

  • Early Childhood Center Elementary

  • Muller Elementary

Central Texas Region

  • Emile Elementary

  • Cedar Creek Elementary

  • Colony Oaks Elementary

Gulf Coast Region

  • Linnie Roberts Elementary

  • Windsor Park Elementary

  • Flour Bluff Primary

Houston Region

  • Coulson-Tough Elementary

  • Pine Shadows Elementary

  • Robertson Elementary

North/West Texas Region

  • Shepard Elementary

  • Academy at Nola Dunn Elementary

  • McKillop Elementary

San Antonio Region

  • Rose Garden Elementary

  • Pleasanton Primary School

  • Fields Elementary School

