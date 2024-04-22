H-E-B gives out 265,000 free reusable bags for Earth Day 2024. Here's how to get one.

H-E-B is giving out reusable bags for Earth Day 2024. Here's what we know.

The supermarket chain, headquartered in San Antonio, will be giving out 265,000 free reusable bags beginning at 1 p.m. Monday. The bags will be available to customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda in Texas.

H-E-B's 2024 Earth Day tote is displayed around household items.

Over the past 16 years, H-E-B has given away over 3 million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day, according to a news release.

'Our Texas, Our Future'

The giveaway is just one of the many ways H-E-B is committed to its "Our Texas, Our Future" mission statement. The goal is to "increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas."

In celebration of Earth Day month (April), H-E-B has focused on reducing plastic waste.

'Annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge'

Another effort by H-E-B to reduce plastic waste empowers children to practice sustainability. Through its "Annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge," Texas students in hundreds of classrooms collect plastic bags in a competition against other schools.

H-E-B reports that 625 Texas schools participated in this year's event, collecting over five million plastic bags − an increase of one million compared to 2023.

The schools that collected the most plastic bags will receive H-E-B gift cards as prizes.

Here are this year's winners:

Border Region

La Union Elementary

Early Childhood Center Elementary

Muller Elementary

Central Texas Region

Emile Elementary

Cedar Creek Elementary

Colony Oaks Elementary

Gulf Coast Region

Linnie Roberts Elementary

Windsor Park Elementary

Flour Bluff Primary

Houston Region

Coulson-Tough Elementary

Pine Shadows Elementary

Robertson Elementary

North/West Texas Region

Shepard Elementary

Academy at Nola Dunn Elementary

McKillop Elementary

San Antonio Region

Rose Garden Elementary

Pleasanton Primary School

Fields Elementary School

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Earth Day 2024: H-E-B gives out 265,000 free reusable bags Monday