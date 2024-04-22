H-E-B gives out 265,000 free reusable bags for Earth Day 2024. Here's how to get one.
The supermarket chain, headquartered in San Antonio, will be giving out 265,000 free reusable bags beginning at 1 p.m. Monday. The bags will be available to customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda in Texas.
Over the past 16 years, H-E-B has given away over 3 million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day, according to a news release.
'Our Texas, Our Future'
The giveaway is just one of the many ways H-E-B is committed to its "Our Texas, Our Future" mission statement. The goal is to "increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas."
In celebration of Earth Day month (April), H-E-B has focused on reducing plastic waste.
'Annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge'
Another effort by H-E-B to reduce plastic waste empowers children to practice sustainability. Through its "Annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge," Texas students in hundreds of classrooms collect plastic bags in a competition against other schools.
H-E-B reports that 625 Texas schools participated in this year's event, collecting over five million plastic bags − an increase of one million compared to 2023.
The schools that collected the most plastic bags will receive H-E-B gift cards as prizes.
Here are this year's winners:
Border Region
La Union Elementary
Early Childhood Center Elementary
Muller Elementary
Central Texas Region
Emile Elementary
Cedar Creek Elementary
Colony Oaks Elementary
Gulf Coast Region
Linnie Roberts Elementary
Windsor Park Elementary
Flour Bluff Primary
Houston Region
Coulson-Tough Elementary
Pine Shadows Elementary
Robertson Elementary
North/West Texas Region
Shepard Elementary
Academy at Nola Dunn Elementary
McKillop Elementary
San Antonio Region
Rose Garden Elementary
Pleasanton Primary School
Fields Elementary School
