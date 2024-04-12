Gypsy Rose Blanchard Steps Out In Public For The First Time Since Her Nose Job

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently underwent a rhinoplasty.

She appeared publicly for the first time since her April 5 plastic surgery.



The Munchausen by proxy victim is documenting the process for a new TV series.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing off her new look and new nose, as she appeared publicly for the first time since her April 5 plastic surgery.

The Munchausen by proxy survivor went to the Dollar General store in Cut Off Louisana, where she was shopping with her stepmother. Gypsy dressed casually in gym shorts and a zip-up hoodie, and has her hair tied back in a ponytail, per photos taken by TMZ .

Gypsy, 32, previously shared a photo with bandages covering most of her face, making her results difficult to see, but in this new shot, she wears a single bandage over the strip of her nose, which looks notably smaller. TMZ reports the surgery cost Gypsy $5,000, which is about average per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Immediately following the April 5 procedure, she told People it “went great.”

"I come in and out of sleep," she told People. "I was in pain at first, but I am on pain medicine."

Gypsy previously told the publication that she was preparing to have a rhinoplasty to change the shape and look of her nose. "I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently, and that includes a physical one, too," she said.

Gypsy’s friend Nadiya Vizier told People that Gypsy had been wanting to undergo the procedure for a while. "She’s happy it's going to be done," Nadiya said. "She just wants to fix it up."

Gypsy shared that she can’t breathe through her nose because of packing, but it will be removed on Wednesday. In her first photo post-op, which was exclusively obtained by TMZ, the 32-year-old smiles while eating an ice pop.

She appears to be pretty amped about what her nose will look like, telling People, "I want to see it so bad!”

"Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up," she added.

Life After Lock Up, which debuts on Lifetime in June, follows Gypsy and her now-estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson after Gypsy’s release from prison. Gypsy served eight years in prison for second-degree murder related to the killing of her mother, DeeDee Blanchard.

This show is a follow-up to Lifetime's previous docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which detailed the childhood abuse Gypsy suffered at the hands of DeeDee. The allegations included being forced to go through unnecessary medical treatments for false diagnoses.

The rhinoplasty isn't the only change Gypsy has recently undergone. A few weeks ago, Gypsy announced that she had separated from Ryan, writing, "I need time to let myself find…who I am."

She’s since been spotted spending time with her former fiancé Ken Urker. (Ken's mother told People that he's just "being a supportive friend" right now.)

Gypsy met Ken after he sent her a letter in prison. He proposed to her during a visit to the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri in 2018, per E! News.

However, their engagement didn’t last, and Gypsy shared in her e-book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom that Ken broke up with her after Hulu released The Act, a dramatized series about Gypsy’s life, per US Weekly.

“I was transformed into a pseudo-celebrity,” she wrote. “My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken. Clickbait articles appeared mockingly announcing our engagement. Ken was a private person and didn’t want the attention or the scrutiny. While I understood and shared in his sentiment, I took it hard when he ended our relationship.”

Ultimately, Gypsy's friend Nadiya says that people should let Gypsy do Gypsy.

"My main message is...people need to let her live, let her experience. If they know that she's doing something good or wrong, let her experience that," Nadiya told People. "Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her."

Viewers will have to wait to see everything unfold for Gypsy this summer!



