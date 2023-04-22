'No muffin top': These genius tummy-tucking capris are down to $28

Want to step into a cool, comfy capri that'll take you through summer and beyond, keeping your tummy tight all the while? Join the club! We've found an incredible pair that's not only on-trend but also on sale right now.

​​Meet The Gym People Bootleg Tummy-Control High-Waist Capri. Marked down to $28 (from $34) at Amazon, this flowy culotte is slim and trim where it counts, cinching the waist and tightening that tummy, thanks to an extra-thick waistband and a stretchy, moisture-wicking miracle fabric. "Super comfortable and the perfect amount of shape control!" raved a five-star fan. "They hug nicely, have great support and cause no muffin top."

Fit is spot-on

We'd all like a little tummy-control from our pants, but we don't want to be squeezed like a sausage! Shoppers say they are loving the look and the fit of these flowy, flattering capris, available in sizes small to 3X-large. "Very attractive and slimming," said a five-star reviewer.

"High waistband, very flattering!" agreed another, who ordered the XX-Large. "The flow of the leg is perfect and the high waistband is super comfortable. It gives a smooth silhouette...They have great stretch with a little compression at the waist if you order the correct size..."

Say hello to your new favorite cozy pants. (Photo: Amazon)

Hug all the right places

But, importantly, they don't tug where they aren't supposed to...

Explained a five-star reviewer: "I love these pants! They fit me like a glove, but they're not tight [and don't] pinch anywhere. They're not see-through AT ALL, and don't give you camel toe either, LOL....They're super soft and actually breathe really well."

Plus, they've got pockets! (Photos: Amazon)

Wear anywhere

Shoppers wear these versatile winners to play, to work and to work out.

"These pants are my favorite piece of clothing! Comfort is off the charts," wrote a fan. "They translate well for workout or casual wear — going to dinner, social events, ballgames, etc."

"The best studio workout AND everyday pants," added another. "I am getting more pairs."

Cool comfort

The airy, wide-legged style makes them great for backyard barbecues and summer outings.

"These are the most comfortable, cutest pants," one shopper attested. "Every time I wear them. my friends comment on them. They are silky soft and cool."

"Best capris ever," agreed another. "The material is excellent. They are cool during hot summers here in Las Vegas."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

