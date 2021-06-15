Get 'insanely comfortable' athleisure for as low as $15 at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get an entire athleisure outfit for just $35 today. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you like to get your sweat on at the gym, outdoors or at home, great athleisure is a must for anyone who is active. But, unfortunately, stocking up on athletic clothes can add up over time.

Well, today only, Amazon is doing you — and your budget — a favor. The retailer has slashed the price of a top-rated sports bra top and joggers by 35 percent. Until midnight, you can load up on The Gym People's sports bra top for $15 (was $23) and super soft joggers for $20 (was $29), in a range of cool colors and patterns. That's an entire workout outfit for just $35!

There's so much to love about this mix-and-match set. Here's a breakdown.

It's a sports bra and a top! (Photo: Amazon)

The bra top, which one reviewer calls the "best Lululemon dupe top," is made for your comfort. It's crafted from lightweight, breathable and stretchy fabric that's also sweat-wicking, so you don't end up a wet mess by the end of your workout. A racerback design and built-in sports bra provides additional support. There are even removable pads, if you want an extra boost.

The sports bra top comes in a slew of shades, including black, gray, denim blue and pink.

"It is such a gem!!" a happy customer wrote in the reviews. "I love activewear and I’m very impressed by the quality of this top for the price. The fabric is so soft stretchy and opaque yet sleek enough where it won’t pill." Another fan raved about the quality for the price. "Literally LOVE this top," they said. "Typical Lululemon and Athleta shopper here and this top for literally half to a third of the cost is sooo worth it."

Story continues

You can wear them everywhere! (Photo: Amazon)

Four-way stretch helps these joggers effortlessly move with you during your workout and while running errands. The fabric is a mix of soft polyamide and spandex for a comfortable feel against your skin. The pants are lightweight and tapered for a flattering fit. Enjoy two side pockets — they're deep enough to store your phone, keys, wallet and whatever else you want to stash on the go.

A wide, smoothing elastic waistband provides some serious comfort, while smoothing you out. Wear these pants — which come in a wide range of colors and patterns — to the gym, yoga class or just lounging around your home.

"Love these joggers! Lightweight and just baggy enough," a fan wrote in the reviews. "Love how high waisted they are." Another called the joggers "insanely comfortable," noting that they like them so much, they've purchased five pairs.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.