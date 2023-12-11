'My dream pant': Amazon's bestselling joggers are just $23 today (that's $12 off)

A good pair of joggers can take you from the gym to brunch, but it can be tough to find ones with a flattering fit that are also affordable. Well, Amazon is here to help. Just for today, you can score the bestselling The Gym People joggers for a mere $23 (that's $12 off). There are other workout basics from The Gym People that are also on sale today, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Why is it a good deal?

At $23, this is the lowest price these joggers have been since Prime Day. Before that, it was an entire year since they've been on sale. Basically, if you're looking for a quality pair of joggers at a low price, you want to act ASAP.

Why do I need these?

The Gym People's joggers have everything you want in a pair of stylish sweats. For starters, they're made with a bit of spandex to give you four-way stretch, whether you're doing squats at the gym or lounging around at home. They're also super soft for a comfortable feel you can enjoy all day.

These pants are lightweight and have a flattering tapered fit that's fitted but not too tight. They also feature a wide elastic waistband for your comfort, and to create a slimming silhouette.

Another massive perk: They have pockets that are roomy enough to hold your phone, keys, credit card and more. Choose from 16 different shades, ranging from neutral black and gray to attention-grabbing pink.

These joggers are fitted in all the right places. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers give these joggers the thumbs up. "They are extremely flattering on a curvier figure," said a five-star fan. "The top band does not roll down and they are not super tight-fitting around the hips. I ordered two pairs to try them out, then another two pairs and will be ordering a couple very soon."

A repeat customer noted that they have a "flattering and comfortable fit." They added, "These are comfortable and have a nice smooth material to throw on a big sweater or shirt to just chill or run to the store or take a walk."

Another satisfied shopper called these "my dream pant," writing, "Every female on my Christmas list us getting a pair. Sooooo comfortable! Don’t hesitate! They are like a mix between a jogger and leggings."

Want to try out The Gym People joggers for yourself? This low price tag will only last 'til midnight. Snag a pair (or three) on sale while you still can.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

