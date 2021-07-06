Gwyneth Paltrow indulges while sending a message about diet culture

Gwyneth Paltrow has a message. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest message about food is simple: “F*** your diet.”

The Goop founder took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of herself indulging in a delicious meal at Barcelona’s Bar Cañete. In the pic, the Glee alum holds a cocktail while nearly scraped plates of delicious looking food sit in front of her. Also on the table? A sign that reads “f*** your diet.”

It’s not exactly a message most expect from the Se7en star.

It was just this past March that Paltrow, who promotes often controversial wellness tips on her website Goop, shared that she was on a keto diet, as well as intermittent fasting, as a way to alleviate lingering COVID-19 symptoms. At the time, she explained on the Goop website, “Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.”

Yet Paltrow admitted that the stress of the last year meant she wasn’t always sticking to her well-documented health regimens. In May, she told the SmartLess podcast that she really overindulged during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Basically during quarantine, I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread,” the Oscar winner explained. “Like I went totally off the rails. I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? That's not healthy."

Now, however, this Instagram photo suggests Paltrow has found some semblance of balance — at least for this one meal. And Paltrow isn’t the only star to declare that she is easing up her strict diet. One-time low carb diet fan Jennifer Aniston shared that she’s much more relaxed now about what she eats than ever before.

"[I] started to give myself a break, allowing [myself] to have pasta, a sandwich," Aniston told People last month. "Everyone's very afraid of the bread basket, and I'm no longer afraid. As long as it's all done in moderation."

In Paltrow's case, moderation may mean indulging in some very non-Goopy food when the mood strikes.

