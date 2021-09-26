Gwyneth Paltrow goes makeup-free in National Daughters Day selfie with 17-year-old Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated daughter Apple for National Daughters Day. (Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage)

Gwyneth Paltrow was a day late on celebrating National Daughters Day — which fell this year on Saturday, Sept. 25 — but her sentiment was just as strong.

On Sunday, a day ahead of her 49th birthday, the actress paid tribute to daughter Apple Martin, 17, with a selfie that shows them leaning into each other. Paltrow, who went makeup-free for the sweet shot, gushed, "Oh man do I love you" in her caption, adding a hashtag for National Daughters Day.

Paltrow — who shares Apple and son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin of Coldplay — got loving responses from Kate Hudson and others with her sentimental selfie.

The Goop founder also praised Apple in a post celebrating the teen's 17th birthday in May.

"You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much," she wrote. "I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool."

But like many moms and teen daughters, there are awkward moments, too. Last year, a seemingly mortified Apple responded "MOM" after Paltrow marked her 48th birthday with a nude photo shoot.

