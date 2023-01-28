Gwyneth Paltrow shares selfie with college student daughter Apple: 'Still not used to it'

Gwyneth Paltrow shares a selfie with daughter Apple, who is currently attending college on the east coast. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling the distance between her and daughter Apple Martin.

Last year, the West Coast-based Goop founder sent her eldest child with ex-husband Chris Martin off to college in New York City. In a Friday post on her Instagram Story, Paltrow shared a selfie of her and her daughter and wrote that she’s “still trying to get used to it.”

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has gotten emotional about her daughter growing up. In an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning in September 2022, she said Apple heading off to school “feels almost as profound as giving birth."

Fortunately, Paltrow shared she was able to make some time to see Apple during her freshman year at school. She told People in October 2022 that she was able to see her teen — who recently walked as a model in the Chanel show during Paris fashion week — in NYC for a “parents weekend,” and that Apple also came home for a visit.

Gwyneth Paltrow shares a selfie with her college student daughter, Apple. (Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram)

"She came home for October break just last weekend, so that was amazing," Paltrow said at the time. "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."

The Se7en star, who also shares 16-year-old son Moses with Martin, previously spoke to Hailey Bieber on her YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom about how having Apple changed the course of her life. That included making the decision to step back from acting to pursue other interests, such as her successful lifestyle brand.

“I really loved the acting part of acting, but the life was a little hard and lonely for me,” the Glee alum explained. “And then when I had my daughter, it was a real inflection point in my life where I really reassessed everything and I just thought, I'm not sure that I want to do this full time. And so I kind of stopped for a while and then I really liked how it felt. Just kind of being home and being out of the public eye.”

While Paltrow may have big feelings about Apple living out of the nest, she made sure to spend quality time with her daughter while they were in the same place. In December, Paltrow posted a series of pics of her and her family on Instagram, which included photos of the Oscar winner and her daughter.

Story continues

“Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of [love] and a little bit of [ocean],” Paltrow captioned the post.

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.