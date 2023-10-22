Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Affordable Beauty Line Has Facial Scrubs, Nourishing Shampoos & More Starting at $20



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s divisive brand Goop has felt like it’s been around forever, recommending outlandish candles and beauty products people are so intrigued to test out. Whether you love the brand or hate the brand, everyone can agree that some of Goop’s products are a bit on the pricier side (but now that’s a thing of the past)!

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Why? Because Paltrow just launched an accessible health and beauty brand from Goop called good.clean.goop. exclusively at Target.

People have been buzzing about the launch for days, and have been wondering what the new accessible brand will feature on its day of launch. Now we’re here on launch day, and we know exactly what is already going to be dubbed a must-buy by so many fans.

Click here to read the full article.

From nourishing scalp treatments to immunity-boosting chewables, from skincare sets to powerful exfoliators, Paltrow’s new Beauty brand at Target has it all (and has it all for under $30)!

You don’t want to wait on snacking one of the new Goop products at Target, because they’re already selling out fast.

Check out which of Paltrow’s brand good.clean.goop.’s products were loving from the launch below:

good.clean.goop The Good Clean Daily Essentials Kit

This three-piece sampler set is a must for those wanting to try some goop favorites before fully diving in. It includes the gently Daily Juice Cleanser, the glow-inducing Illuminator 10% Glycolic Toner, and the moisture-building Nutrient-Rich Daily Moisturizer!

good.clean.goop The Good Clean Daily Essentials Kit – 3pc

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

good.clean.goop The Bodyguard Immunity Chews – 30ct

These blackberry-flavored chewables are a favorite for supporting the body’s immune system. All you have to do is take on a day, and there are 30 inside!

good.clean.goop The Bodyguard Immunity Chews – 30ct

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

good.clean.goop The Fruit Facial Exfoliating Scrub

This grape-seed and chia-seed micro exfoliant was designed to gently and powerfully exfoliate your skin for optimal nourishment.

good.clean.goop The Fruit Facial Exfoliating Scrub

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

good.clean.goop The Powerscrub Scalp Detox

This scalp scrub shampoo is a powerful nourishing shampoo that removes buildup, excess oil, and more for shinier, healthy hair.

good.clean.goop The Powerscrub Scalp Detox

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

And in case you’re more of an Amazon shopper, the brand released these products on Amazon as well! The good.clean.goop The Fruit Facial Exfoliating Scrub and good.clean.goop The Powerscrub Scalp Detox are available on Amazon now!

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.