Gwen Stefani Learned To Love Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Life

As a California-raised city girl, Gwen Stefani will be forgiven for needing a minute to get used to life on a ranch in Oklahoma. After a few years married to country superstar Blake Shelton, though, it’s clear she has fallen hard for the sooner state.

“I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don’t like that much humidity,” Stefani told People in a recent interview. “But you sort of get over it all because it’s so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you’re going into this vortex and it’s just different here ... I guess it’s just nature, and God, is all right there.”



Stefani has a lot of reasons to love living on Shelton’s 1,300-acre ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. She and Shelton and her three children from her previous marriage spent a lot of time there, after the couple were brought together by The Voice. In fact, she felt so at home there that she and Shelton decided to get married there in July 2021.

Now when she’s not at work on The Voice, she is working the land alongside Shelton and getting in touch with what she calls her "garden flower nerd" side. It’s a far cry from what she envisioned for her life when she was a child watching her mom in the garden and her father cutting trees. “I'd be like, 'I'm never having a tree at my house,'" she told People. Now gardening alongside her husband is her happy place and just another sign of how a city girl and country boy “just work” as Stefani has said.

Read the original article on Southern Living.