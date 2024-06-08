Gwen’s Girls holds groundbreaking ceremony for new headquarters

An organization that helps young women broke ground on its new headquarters.

“Gwen’s Girls” is moving to a vacant building in Wilkinsburg along Ross Avenue.

The new space will include new programs and allow for more participants.

The organization focuses on helping young women become leaders, find careers and get involved in their communities.

The CEO tells us she is grateful for the community’s support.

“The people that have shown up today, and I know that will show up and contribute to make sure that this building gets completed, is definitely a testament to how we know that our girls are our future,” said Kathi Elliott.

Renovations are expected to wrap up in Sept. 2025

Click here to learn more about Gwen’s Girls.

