Gway to close Saturday for hot cars and Cool Desert Nights in Richland

Cool Desert Nights returns to Richland with two days of activities celebrating classic cars, music and family.

The city of Richland will close George Washington Way for an hour Friday evening and for most of the day Saturday to accommodate cruise activities.

George Washington will be closed from roughly 6-7 p.m., Friday, June 21, between Jadwin Avenue and Symons Street for the Cool Desert Nights Cruise.

It will close 5 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, June 22, between Williams Boulevard and Symons Street to allow pedestrian crossings between Uptown Shopping Center and Jefferson Park. The event is in its 30th year.

Here’s the weekend lineup:

Friday, June 21

Noon-7 p.m.: Registration pick up and late registration at Richland City Hall.

4-6 p.m.: Those participating in the George Washington Way cruise stage in the city hall parking lot at 625 Swift Blvd.

5:30 p.m.: Party in the Park at John Dam Plaza with live music, food truck and an adults-only wine and beer garden.

6 p.m.: Cruisers proceed up and down George Washington Way.

Saturday, June 22

6:30 a.m.: Registered participants may begin parking at Uptown Shopping Center.

7-11 a.m.: Richland Kiwanis Pancake Feed at Jefferson Park. $7/adult, $5/kids. Cash or check only.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Cool Desert Nights Show and Shine with music, kids zone, food and more.

3 p.m.: Awards ceremony at the main stage.

The 2024 edition of Cool Desert Nights is presented by the Richland Chamber of Commerce.