Guy Garvey: ‘I told people I could play the drums, when I just had a coffee jar with two toothbrushes’

Secondary school was quite scary – I found the playground frightening. Some people thrive in that environment, I just wasn’t one of them. As soon as I had a small group of friends to safely sidle with I was much happier. Actually, I was a big kid and tall, the tallest in my year, but I was soft, a bit of a pushover and I’ve never been any good at violence; I don’t have it in me.

There was a particularly nasty bully who used to focus his anger on me. Years and years later I saw him in a bar, and I thought, there’s that little f-----… But at some point in the evening I came out of the bathroom and he was waiting for me: “I was so horrible to you in school,” he said, “and I want to apologise.” I was really pleased for him that he could say that, and I don’t bear him any malice; ­people are not who they were in school. I was then at pains to make him feel good about himself and pointed out all the positive things I could remember about him: that he was magnetic and clever and quick – he just had a sadistic streak then, if he could find a way to make somebody tumble he would.

I was very keen for people to like me in this co-ed school; I got on with girls from age dot, probably because of my sisters. I had lots of girl friends – as many girl mates as lads actually, and to this day half of my friends are girls. They would ring me about loving a boy and him not loving them back – I was always counselling somebody on the phone.

There were great teachers at my school, really inspirational characters I’ve taken with me into adult life. I really loved a guy called Derek ­Singleton. He was more of a disciplinarian than the other teachers, but if you were enthusiastic about his subject, which was physics, he was magic, and he made me really passionate about it. As he came into the room he’d say, “You’re no longer students at St Monica’s Roman Catholic High School, you are….” and we all had to shout “SCIENTISTS!” at the top of our voices. And if you tutted or rolled your eyes he’d send you into the corridor – he just got those people out of the way because nothing was more important than his subject.

Guy Garvey of Elbow performing at Castlefield Bowl in 2019 - WireImage

There was another science teacher who couldn’t have been more different; he was a hippy with sandals and socks and a long beard, and he ran a very relaxed classroom where everyone felt comfy. He later got into a bit of trouble for teaching the girls how to put condoms on – at a Catholic school, can you imagine? But he was great. The English teacher, Mrs Edwards, let us write poetry and if we didn’t want to do that she let us write rap. She wasn’t great at controlling the class discipline-wise, but if you leaned in she brought things to life and was very encouraging.

Mr Heslop was my Latin teacher and I really loved Latin and got my head around it really quickly. One day he had a heart attack in class. A girl called Phaedra and I cleared the classroom, put him in a recovery position, checked his airways and all that stuff. She ended up in the local paper – and there was no mention of me. I tried to let it go but in my head I thought: I saved his life too. Much later I got a packet of felt tipped pens with a message: “Thank you very much Guy”, so I thought, OK, someone’s told him I was involved in helping him.

I would see him marching around Prestwich fit as a fiddle and then, one day, just before I left Prestwich to move to London I ran into him. “Ah, Mr Garvey,” he said, and I went “Hello Sir,” (as a 40-year-old) and he said, “I often tell people that the lead singer of Elbow saved my life that time.”

Garvey: 'For some reason I wilfully stopped doing any work aged 12' - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

I’ve never been able to do my work and socialise at the same time, and I found it very difficult to give my respect to people I didn’t feel deserved it, so if I didn’t like a teacher my poker face wasn’t very good and we wouldn’t get along. That didn’t help my grades.

Also, for some reason I wilfully stopped doing any work aged 12. I used to blame that on my parents’ divorce, but only a couple of years ago I mentioned this to my mum, and she reminded me that I’d actually stopped doing any work well before they split up.

Anyway, because of my increasingly bad results I was put “on report”. My dad then chopped off a third of the garage and built an office for me, presumably to encourage me to do my studies, but I just really got into listening to the radio, especially Janice Long and John Peel. So that didn’t work out, but it was lovely of him to have done it.

I joined my first band when I was 14. There was this guy at school called Joe Devlin: we’d never spoken before but I’d clocked him because he was truly cool, not like the rest of us trying to be cool. I remember him saying: “Oh, hi Garvey, I hear you play a bit of the old skins, do you want to join my band?” I’d been telling people I could play the drums, which was a bit of a tall tale on my part, I just had a coffee jar with two toothbrushes. But I was only on the drums for a little while and then we kicked the singer out, which was really cruel, and I became the singer. We were called – wait for it – Synoptic Reverb. Such a terrible name, but suddenly I stuck out at the school because I was in a band, and it made me more interesting to people.

Garvey performing at Somerset House, London in 2006 - Getty

School disco on the last day was a big thing. My friend Justine was the most popular girl in the year and she was, and still is, very beautiful. She’d been my mate for a couple of years but she put it about she wanted to kiss me at the school-leavers’ disco. I didn’t approach her: I was too scared. Also, I’d lost my glasses before the disco, so along with my natural nerves about kissing Justine I had an old prescription and the frame wasn’t very cool, and I felt very self-conscious. So I never kissed her there (I did later).

I remember the last day of school discussing with some friends what we wanted to do after we left St Monica’s. I knew I didn’t want to fall in and get a job, and didn’t particularly want to go to college or university. But when I got home my sister asked if I’d enrolled in sixth-form college. I told her I hadn’t, and she went, “Well, you bloody are doing it” and she marched me up to Stand College in Whitefield and enrolled me there – and that’s where I met the band.

Incidentally, I was bullied quite recently. I was Christmas shopping in Bromley, laden with gifts and trying to get an Uber when I realised I was being circled by some kids, aged 12 or something, with the intent of robbing me. I fixed the littlest one with a stare, but he wasn’t in the slightest bit intimidated, in fact he started coming for me and I was scared to death. Fortunately a black cab happened to be passing and I jumped into it, but I was shaking for about an hour afterwards, and I thought, God, I haven’t felt like this since I was at school. But once I had calmed down and the adrenaline disappeared I began thinking they were probably nice kids when they weren’t in each other’s company; I bet I’d like every one of them in the right circumstances.

More like this: ‘My school had a bad reputation – it was rough and filthy, with classrooms full of skinheads’

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.