Guy Fieri's Latest Food Network Deal Lands The Chef $100 Million

Guy Fieri is just about as synonymous with Food Network as anybody, and the $80 million contract Fieri signed with the network in 2021 was proof enough. Having been with the company since 2006 after winning the "Next Food Network Star," Fieri has established a lot of bankable content, including heavy hitters like "Guy's Big Bite," "Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off," and the iconic "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." He has ascended to incredible heights as a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and all-around television personality. Fieri's latest Food Network deal, then, should come as no surprise to anybody.

Variety has reported that Fieri's new contract with Food Network is worth more than $100 million over three years, eclipsing his previous total. Betsy Ayala, the head of food content at Warner Bros. Discover, said about the on-screen giant: "There is only one Guy Fieri," and that he is "recognized wherever he goes." This level of notoriety coupled with his signature style, delivery, and personality make him a perfect fit to continue carrying Food Network into the next few years. Per the data analytics company Kantar (via Forbes), in 2020, Fieri accounted for $230 million in Food Network revenue, making this deal look like an even bigger no-brainer than it is.

What's Next For Fieri And The Food Network?

Guy Fieri on set - Steve Jennings/Getty Images

With compensation like this, it's reasonable to expect big things from Fieri in his coming years with the popular cable food channel. But as the saying goes: if it ain't broke don't fix it. Variety reports that Guy Fieri will continue making new seasons of his proven hits like "Guy's Grocery Games," "Tournament of Champions," and "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." Fans can likely also expect fresh new content from Fieri and his production company Knuckle Sandwich, be it shows and specials hosted by him or new showcases of talent that he executive produces. Fieri may have stumbled into his own stardom, but there's no denying he has a talent for propelling it further.

If there's anything his years in the food and entertainment industry have taught us, it's that he has an uncanny knack for tapping into people's connection with food. In a quote Fieri gave to Variety, he said, "Food is our most universal language so being able to unite people through highlighting chefs, restaurateurs, and the folks dishing out incredible meals all over this country and world is a privilege and responsibility that I don't take lightly." Whether it's heated cooking competitions or lighthearted looks into small American restaurants, there's no doubt that no matter what he makes next, millions of fans will continue to come for the food and stay for the Fieri.

Read the original article on Mashed.