Guy Fieri reveals the key piece of fitness gear that helped him lose 30 pounds

Guy Fieri revealed that he has lost more than 30 pounds in the last four years thanks to intermittent fasting; high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts; and frequent rucks of the hills of his estate.

He’s rollin’ out of the house in a weighted vest a few times a week.

Prolific Food Network host and restaurateur Guy Fieri revealed that he has lost more than 30 pounds in the last four years thanks to a combination of intermittent fasting; high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts with a trainer; and frequent rucks of the hills of his California estate.

“Once I started getting more serious about [intermittent fasting], the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing,” Fieri, 56, told Men’s Health last week.

Fieri recovers from his workouts with 15 minutes in his wooden-barrel sauna and at least three minutes in his cold plunge tub. Dylan Coulter for Menâs Health

Inspired by military training, rucking is walking with a weighted pack. A rucker can burn 30% to 45% more calories doing the low-impact exercise than completing the workout without the extra weight, a former US Navy SEAL and fitness instructor explained to CNN last year.

Research has also shown that rucking can improve muscle strength, aerobic conditioning, and endurance.

Experts recommend starting with 10 pounds for 15 to 20 minutes and increasing the weight and distance by 10% every three to four weeks, making sure to take rest days between hikes.

“Rucking provides a great external stimulus on your body that if done correctly with proper weight burns more calories than just walking, builds your core, and assists in having better posture,” certified personal trainer Christian Rivas told Health.com last year. “In a sense, your entire body is working hard to stabilize the load.”

Inspired by military training, rucking is walking with a weighted pack. Getty Images

Men’s Health reports that Fieri rucked roughly three miles uphill during the interview — an activity he does a few times a week.

He also “toughed out” an hour-long HIIT session that afternoon.

His circuit includes kicking a heavy bag, lifting kettlebells, performing calisthenics, and using battle ropes.

He said he recovers from his workouts with 15 minutes in his wooden-barrel sauna and at least three minutes in his cold plunge tub.

“It’s a daily reset that keeps me going,” Fieri declared.

Fieri — who has long hosted “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” among other Food Network shows — has also modified his diet in recent years.

Fieri is seen walking in Midtown Manhattan on Feb. 20, 2024. GC Images

He ditched caloric green juices and breakfast in favor of an intermittent fasting plan that has him dining only from noon to 8 p.m.

Research has shown that intermittent fasting — abstaining from eating or drinking for certain periods — can lead to weight loss, but the diet has also been linked to heart risks and side effects such as headaches, fatigue, and nausea.

“It wasn’t as gnarly as you might think,” Fieri told Men’s Health.

The 5-foot-10 Mayor of Flavortown also limits his food intake while filming, taking a few bites on camera and skipping dinner.

“I’ll use pizza as an example,” Fieri shared. “Pizza is one of those things when it’s good, it’s really good. And when it’s bad, people still eat it. I’m now more inclined to not eat something that’s not that great than to eat it.”