Guy Fieri Launches Titanium Cookware Collection, Featuring Skillets, Sauté Pans, Woks and More

Your kitchen can soon have a lot more flavor, thanks to a brand new cookware collection from the mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri.

The new lineup, which is now available to shop exclusively on Macys.com, includes skillets, sauté pans, stock pots, saucepans, griddles and woks, in addition to a 2-piece frying pan set and a 10 full-piece line — all made out of Laser Titanium.

“Get ready to rock your kitchen with my game-changing cookware hittin’ the shelves at Macy’s,” Guy Fieri said in a statement. “With this chemical-free, laser titanium non-stick cookware in your kitchen, you’ll be cookin’ it up in style!”

Every piece in the collection is made of hard anodized cookware features a safe non-toxic cooking surface, featuring new, innovative, patent-pending technology. Plus, the line is three times harder than stainless steel, making it safe to cook with metal utensils and is oven safe up to 500 degrees.

The collection created with flavor and style in mind was specifically designed with breakthrough, patented technology that offers consumers a non-stick cooking surface, manufactured without any of the potentially harmful chemical coatings (PFAS, PTFE, PFOA) that are used in traditional non-stick cookware. Curated by Guy Fieri to showcase his unique style, the line features skillets, sauté pans, stock pots, saucepans, griddles, and woks. The line also includes a 2-piece fry pan set and a full 10-piece line exclusive to Macy’s.

“We are honored for the opportunity to showcase Guy’s Flavortown cookware exclusively in over 300 Macy’s stores,” Ed Cooper, CEO of manufacturing partner Mon Chateau, continued in a statement. “Guy’s passion for flavor combined with Macy’s purpose to create a brighter future is the perfect partnership for the first truly innovative cookware product launch in decades.”

With prices ranging from $39.99-$299.99, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown collection is now available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at Macy’s stores nationwide.

