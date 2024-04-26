Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of April 26

Rounding out the month of April, Spartanburg’s Spring Fling, Space Day, SpongeBob, supporting Loaves and Fishes – and much more. Plan the rest of your month and look ahead to May at upstateparent.com. And while you’re there, don’t miss the celebration of the 2024 Upstate Parent Educators Who Make a Difference!

To include your organization’s family friendly events in Upstate Parent, email chris@worthyplace.com.

Spring Fling is April 26 – 28 in downtown Spartanburg. For details, events, and locations, visit cityofspartanburg.org/332/Spring-Fling.

Afternoon Explorations is 1:30 – 5 p.m. April 26 at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details and tickets, visit ropermountain.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center April 26. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m. “Two Small Pieces of Glass” is at 6 p.m. and “Chasing the Ghost Particle” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Carolina Ballet Theatre’s “The Pirate and the Princess” is April 26 – 27 at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

“The SpongeBob Musical” is presented April 26 – May 19 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

“Peter Pan,” the Broadway musical, continues through April 28 at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

The Greater Greenville Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale is 8 a.m. – noon April 27 at Jeff Lynch Appliances (17 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville). The event is rain or shine. Cash and checks are accepted. Credit cards are accepted for purchases over $25. No pets. Visit ggmga.org/plant-sale.html.

The Papa Johns Mutt Strut benefiting the Greenville Humane Society is at 8:30 a.m. April 27 in downtown Greenville. The 2-mile walk/run is followed by the Mutt Market festival and after pawty on South Main Street. For details and registration, visit ghsmuttstrut.com.

Stop, Shop & Stroll – Let There Be Mom's Spring Market is 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. April 27 at The Methodist Church of Simpsonville. More than 70 crafters, makers, bakers and grower will be on hand, plus food trucks and fun for the whole family. This fundraising effort is the work of Let There Be Mom's Student Ambassadors. Visit lettherebemom.org.

The Frosty Farmer Winter Market features 45 – 50 vendors from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. April 27 under one roof at Think Tank Brew Lab. For details, visit frostyfarmer.com.

The Minority Health Fair is 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 27 at McAlister Square. The event is free and includes specialists in oncology/hematology, internal medicine and mental health, end-of-life planning, yoga experts, the Blood Connection, and many other health vendors. Visit ncnwgcsc.org/event-details/minority-health-fair.

Space Day is 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 27 at PARI: Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute. The event is free and open to the public. The event includes kid-friendly activities, a galaxy walk and more. Tickets for planetarium shows are $5 each. For details, visit pari.edu.

“How I Became a Pirate,” a Tell-Me-a-Story-Theatre show is at 10:30 a.m. April 27 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. After today’s show, children have the option to talk to the performer/teaching artist, take a building tour and a sample mini class. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

Taste of the Upstate: Magical Makeovers, benefitting Loaves & Fishes, is 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. April 28 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The 28th Annual Taste of the Upstate explores the transformative power of the culinary arts with a “Magical Makeover” challenge. This year’s chefs will work their magic to create an enchanted new version of a classic dish. The event also includes a silent auction and live music from Darby Wilcox. For tickets and details, visit loavesandfishesgreenville.com/taste-of-the-upstate.

ImmUnity Play Circle – Through Evely's Eyes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to families with children on rare medical journeys, is launching ImmUnity Play Circle. designed to provide safe and inclusive play experiences for children with compromised immune systems and disabilities. This initiative aims to foster joy, connection, and support within the community. The event is 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. April 29 at TMCU-Greenville. The day will include interactive activities, adaptive play equipment, and sensory-friendly experiences. The museum will undergo thorough sanitization measures and be closed to the public, and staff will wear masks throughout the event. For more information or to donate, visit throughevelyseyes.org.

A Poetry Tea Party is 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. April 29 at the Travelers Rest Library. Drop-in for snacks, stories, poems, and crafts for ages 5 and younger. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Tell Me About It Tuesday is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 30 at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

“Interrupting Chicken,” a Once Upon an Orchestra show is at 11 a.m. April 30 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. Best for ages 3 – 8. This free event is a collaboration between SCCT and the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/once-upon-an-orchestra.

Looking ahead:

The 3rd Annual AnMed Rhythm on the River is May 4 at Dolly Cooper Park in Powdersville. The event includes live music, food and family-friendly activities. Admission is free. Visit rhythmontheriver.org and fb.me/e/1qXZGiJvz for schedule and details.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of April 26