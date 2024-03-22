Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of March 22

This week, we’re embracing spring with outdoor fun – and we’ve got a wonderful activity from Kids in Parks, help for seasonal allergies (because spring means pollen), the full March calendar of events, and much more – all at wncparent.com.

Pilobolus – Student Series is at 10 a.m. March 22 at the Diana Wortham Theatre at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. Recommended for grades 3 – 12. The Student Series is open to school groups, homeschoolers, community groups and families. For details and tickets, visit worthamarts.org/events/pilobolus-student-series.

Kolo Bike Park Spring Shred Sessions are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 23. These sessions are for intermediate-advanced riders ages 8 – 15. The cost is $100 each or $450 if you sign up for all six sessions. Shred sessions are an opportunity to ride the park under the supervision of skilled coaches. Pumping, cornering, roll downs, and a variety of other skills will be practiced and drilled. Riders should feel comfortable riding blue-level trails and be excited about jumping. Reservations are required. Online bookings will incur a 7.5 percent processing fee. Reserve by phone to save the fee. Call 828-225-2921 or visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

The Fairview Book Fair is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. March 23 at the Fairview Library. Every child and teen gets to take home a new free book. The event will also feature games and crafts. For details, call 828-250-6484 or email fairview.library@buncombecounty.org.

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo and the Street Creature Puppet Collective perform at noon March 23 at the Grey Eagle. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The performance is for all ages. Children 3 and younger are admitted free. Standing/dancing room only. For more information and tickets, visit thegreyeagle.com/event/early-secret-agent-23-skidoo-w-street-creatures-puppet-collective/grey-eagle-music-hall/asheville-north-carolina.

Stitching Stuffies Repair Workshop for Children with WNC Repair Cafe is 12:30 – 2 p.m. March 23 at the West Asheville Library. In these free workshops, under the guidance of expert sewists from WNC Repair Cafe, children will learn a simple stitch technique that they will use to repair their own stuffed animals. Bring your own stuffed animal with a ripped seam or we will provide one for you. Stuffed animals in need of repair can also be donated to Pack Juv prior to the event. Attendance is limited to 20 children per event. For ages 7 – 10. To register, visit wncrepaircafe.com or at Eventbrite at WNC Repair Cafe.

$10 Sunday Funday is March 24 at Kolo Bike Park. Call 828-225-2921for conditions. Use code “SundayFunday” when booking online. Visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

Looking ahead:

Easter activities are March 30 and 31 at Biltmore Estate and include an Easter Scavenger Hunt. Discover Easter eggs in the gardens, inside Biltmore House, and in Antler Hill Village. Learn fun facts about the estate and experience its beauty as you search for 25 beautifully decorated eggs. A limited number of Easter Scavenger Hunt treat bags will be distributed from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day of the event. Treat bags are for ages 9 and younger. For details, visit biltmore.com.

Biltmore

Spring Eggstravaganza is March 30 at the Burton Street Center. An outdoor egg hunt starts at 11:30 a.m. Food, refreshments, and crafts will be provided. Admission is free. For more information, call 828-785-3970 or visit avlrec.com.

Summer of Service is a four-week camp experience for ages 13 – 17 through YMCA of Western North Carolina. Leading up to summer, participants meet one or two times per week in the Y Leaders Club to learn leadership skills, foster teamwork, and develop a strong sense of community. As summer begins they will be prepared to head out on their first adventure together, followed by a week focused on fundraising, then community service, and an adventure to Costa Rica to do an international service project. Financial assistance will be provided, please do not let cost deter you from showing interest. Community members and businesses interested in supporting this program are needed. To learn more about Summer of Service and request an application, contact Catherine Turner at cturner@ymcawnc.org or call 828-210-5053.

