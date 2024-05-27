Your guide to visiting the Michigan Capitol

Planning a trip to Lansing? You can stop by the Michigan State Capitol, a National Historic Landmark well worth a visit. You can explore the Capitol on your own or join a tour.

When is the Michigan Capitol open to the public?

May Oyler, a Capitol educator, leads a tour full of Emerson Elementary third-grade students inside the Michigan State Capitol during a school tour in Lansing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

The Capitol is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. But when either the state House, state Senate or a legislative committee is in session outside those times or on a holiday, the building is open 30 minutes before the start of the session and 30 minutes after adjournment.

The Capitol is closed during major holidays with closures falling on the preceding Friday or following Monday when a holiday falls on a weekend. Call 517-373-2353 to verify whether the Capitol is open.

The Michigan Senate Chamber inside the Michigan State Capitol during a school tour in Lansing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

If you want a booklet for your self-guided tour, you can pick one up at the Capitol Tour and Information Services, which is located in the east wing on the ground floor and at Heritage Hall at the main entry tour and information desk.

How to join a tour of the Michigan Capitol

May Oyler, a Capitol educator, leads a tour full of Emerson Elementary third-grade students inside the Michigan State Capitol during a school tour in Lansing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Capitol tours are free! They occur Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take about 45 to 60 minutes. You don't need a reservation if you're traveling solo or with a small group (fewer than 10 visitors). Still, tour times can change due to staffing levels, so if you're interested in a guided tour, it's wise to call the Capitol Tour Service in advance at 517-373-2353.

If you're planning to visit the Capitol with a large group (10 or more visitors), you'll need to make a reservation by calling 517-373-2353 or 517-373-2348.

What to see during a visit to the Michigan Capitol

May Oyler, a Capitol educator, leads a tour full of Emerson Elementary third-grade students inside the Michigan State Capitol during a school tour in Lansing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

If you're visiting the Capitol — whether on a self-guided or official tour — you'll have access to the public areas of the building. That includes the Rotunda and the Gallery of Governors. You may also be able to stop by the House and Senate galleries if available.

Contact Clara Hendrickson at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on X, previously called Twitter, @clarajanehen.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Capitol visit: Your guide to touring the building