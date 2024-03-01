Your guide to things to do in Asheville and across Western North Carolina! March 2024

Friday, March 1

Hora Del Cuento Bilingual Story Time is 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Skyland/South Buncombe Library. For details, call 828-250-6488 or email skyland.library@buncombecounty.org.

A School’s Out Workshop is at Asheville Community Theatre. For details and registration, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Night at the Nature Center is 6 – 8 p.m. at the WNC Nature Center. This kids’ program includes crafts, games, and an opportunity to meet a live animal. Participants then explore the park to find out what happens after the sun goes down. Tickets are $20 – 30 each. For tickets, visit wildwnc.org/events.

Saturday, March 2

Bank of America’s “Museums On Us” program allows cardholders free admission to Asheville Museum of Science today. For details, visit about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/arts-and-culture#museums-on-us.

Eco Explorations: Water is at 10:30 a.m. at Highlands Nature Center. Join Nature Center staff to read a nature-themed story, then investigate the Highlands Botanical Garden to find examples of the characters. The program is free. Registration is required. Best for ages 7 and younger. For details and registration, visit highlandsbiological.org/about/upcoming-events.

Family Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the East Asheville Library. Call 828-250-4738 or email eastasheville.library@buncombecounty.org.

Ballet Conservatory of Asheville Presents “Winter Works” at 7 p.m. at the Diana Wortham Theatre at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and details, visit worthamarts.org/events/winter-works-2.

Sunday, March 3

Mountain Biking 101 Clinic is 1 – 3 p.m. at Kolo Bike Park. This is an introduction to mountain biking focusing on the fundamental skills, designed to keep you safe and get you out on the trails having fun. The class is ideal for riders ages 15 and older. The cost is $75 each or $100 each if a bike rental is needed. Reservations are required. Visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

Adventure Center of Asheville

$10 Sunday Fundays are at Kolo Bike Park. Call 828-225-2921for conditions. Use code “SundayFunday” when booking online. Visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

Monday, March 4

Tuesday, March 5

Read with Flora the Golden Retriever 4 – 5 p.m. at the East Asheville Library. All participants must register and sign a waiver to take part. Call the library at 828-250-4738 or e-mail eastasheville.library@buncombecounty.org for more information.

Teen Creative Writing Club for grades 6 – 12 is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Teens in middle school or high school interested in creative writing, storytelling, connecting with other teen writers, and getting feedback on their work are welcome. For questions, contact Caitlin at clindsey@hendersoncountync.gov. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Wednesday, March 6

Hora Del Cuento Bilingual Story Time is 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Enka-Candler Library. For details, call 828-250-4758 or email enka.library@buncombecounty.org.

Tiny Tots Yoga is at 11 a.m. at the Swannanoa Library. Call 828-250-6486 or email swannanoa.library@buncombecounty.org. Sign up online at buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library/services/children.aspx.

Stitching Stuffies Repair Workshop for Children with WNC Repair Café is 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the West Asheville Library. In these free workshops, under the guidance of expert sewists from WNC Repair Cafe, children will learn a simple stitch technique that they will use to repair their own stuffed animals. Bring your own stuffed animal with a ripped seam or we will provide one for you. Stuffed animals in need of repair can also be donated to Pack Juv prior to the event. Attendance is limited to 20 children per event. For ages 7 – 10. To register, visit wncrepaircafe.com or at Eventbrite: WNC Repair Café.

Thursday, March 7

Teen Advisory Board for grades 9 – 12 meets at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Make a difference in teen programming at the library, earn volunteer hours and meet new people. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Friday, March 8

Stitching Stuffies Repair Workshop for Children with WNC Repair Cafe is 10:30 a.m. – noon at the Pack Memorial Library. In these free workshops, under the guidance of expert sewists from WNC Repair Cafe, children will learn a simple stitch technique that they will use to repair their own stuffed animals. Bring your own stuffed animal with a ripped seam or we will provide one for you. Stuffed animals in need of repair can also be donated to Pack Juv prior to the event. Attendance is limited to 20 children per event. For ages 7 – 10. To register, visit wncrepaircafe.com or at Eventbrite: WNC Repair Cafe.

“101 Dalmatians Kids” is presented at 7:30 p.m. at Asheville Community Theatre. For tickets and details, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Saturday, March 9

Second Saturday arts events are in the River Arts District. Events include artist demos, exhibits and more. For details and locations, visit riverartsdistrict.com.

PAWS for Reading is at the Henderson County Main Library. Children can sign-up to read to a therapy dog. Registration is required. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Kolo Bike Park Spring Shred Sessions are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. These sessions are for intermediate-advanced riders ages 8 – 15. The cost is $100 each or $450 if you sign up for all six sessions. Shred sessions are an opportunity to ride the park under the supervision of skilled coaches. Pumping, cornering, roll downs, and a variety of other skills will be practiced and drilled. Riders should feel comfortable riding blue-level trails and be excited about jumping. Reservations are required. Online bookings will incur a 7.5 percent processing fee. Reserve by phone to save the fee. Call 828-225-2921 or visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

Eco Explorations: Salamanders is at 10:30 a.m. at Highlands Nature Center. Join Nature Center staff to read a nature-themed story, then investigate the Highlands Botanical Garden to find examples of the characters. The program is free. Registration is required. Best for ages 7 and younger. For details and registration, visit highlandsbiological.org/about/upcoming-events.

“101 Dalmatians Kids” is presented at 7:30 p.m. at Asheville Community Theatre. For tickets and details, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Sunday, March 10

“101 Dalmatians Kids” is presented at 2:30 p.m. at Asheville Community Theatre. For tickets and details, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

The Asheville Community Talent Showcase is at 7:30 p.m. at Asheville Community Theatre. For tickets and details, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Monday, March 11

Garden Club is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Grow vegetables, learn backyard biology facts, and celebrate hard work in the garden with ingredients the club grows and harvests. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Tuesday, March 12

Book Bandits is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Do you love to read? Do you enjoy talking about books? Join the Book Bandits to meet new friends and share recommendations. This is a general book club for children in grades 3 – 6. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

ecoEXPLORE – The Amazing World of Plants is at 4 p.m. at the Skyland/South Buncombe Library. Sign up and get details at ecoexplore.net.

An informational meeting about the upcoming production of Disney’s “Descendants” is at 4:30 p.m. at Asheville Community Theatre. For details, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Wednesday, March 13

Intro to Rhythm and Drumming with TRAP of Asheville is at 4:30 p.m. at the Pack Memorial Library. Registration is required to use one of the provided drums. If you are bringing your own drum you do not need to register. Best for adults and kids over age 12. Visit: buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library/branch-locations/pack-memorial.aspx.

Thursday, March 14

Teen Anime Club is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Grades 6 – 12. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Auditions for Disney’s “Descendants” are at 4:30 p.m. at Asheville Community Theatre. For details, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Friday, March 15

Baby Story Time is 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Enka-Candler Library. This is a lively language enrichment story time featuring songs, rhymes, bounces, and books designed for children ages 0 – 18 months. Call 828-250-4758 or email enka.library@buncombecounty.org.

Saturday, March 16

An information session about Blue Ridge Community College is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. The program is for families of students in grades 11 – 12. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Storybook Ball is 5 – 8 p.m. at Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville. Young book lovers and their families can get lost in their imaginations at this special after-hours event. Bookworms of all ages are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character. Enter the world of your favorite storybook stars including Pete the Cat, Elsa and the Pigeon. Hear live music from Bach to Rock. See Mr. Vic and his magic show. Join Chef Lonnie from The Perfect Beet for healthy cooking demonstrations. Go on a storybook scavenger hunt, collect prizes, snap a photo with the Hungry Caterpillar and more. Tickets to Storybook Ball must be purchased online in advance of the event at kids.discoveryplace.org/huntersville.

Kids’ Night Out is 6 – 10 p.m. at Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts. The March party theme is Lucky Charms. It features crafts, games, a movie and pizza. For elementary ages. Open to the public. Register online at martialartsasheville.com/kids-night-out-2.

Sunday, March 17

Painting with Animals is 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the WNC Nature Center. The cost is

$15 – $20. Sign the whole family up for this wildly creative step-by-step painting class. Children as young as 3 will create their own masterpiece on canvas. A live animal will also visit the classroom. For tickets, visit wildwnc.org/events.

Monday, March 18

Tuesday, March 19

ecoEXPLORE – The Amazing World of Plants is at 4 p.m. at the Skyland/South Buncombe Library. Sign up and get details at ecoexplore.net.

Read with Flora the Golden Retriever 4 – 5 p.m. at the East Asheville Library. All participants must register and sign a waiver to take part. Call the library at 828-250-4738 or e-mail eastasheville.library@buncombecounty.org for more information.

“Matilda the Musical” special appearance by Asheville Community Theatre is at 6 p.m. at Pack Memorial Library. For details, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Wednesday, March 20

Make friendship bracelets 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the North Asheville Library. All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Stop by anytime between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Call 828-250-4752 or email northasheville.library@buncombecounty.org for more information.

Thursday, March 21

Family Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Swannanoa Library. Call 828-250-6486 or email swannanoa.library@buncombecounty.org.

ecoEXPLORE – Botany – Plants for Kids is at 4 p.m. at the Leicester Library. Sign up and get details at ecoexplore.net.

Intro to Rhythm and Drumming with TRAP of Asheville is at 4:30 p.m. at the Enka-Candler Memorial Library. Registration is required to use one of the provided drums. If you are bringing your own drum you do not need to register. Best for adults and kids over age 12. Visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library/branch-locations/enka-candler.aspx.

Friday, March 22

Pilobolus – Student Series is at 10 a.m. at the Diana Wortham Theatre at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. Recommended for grades 3 – 12. The Student Series is open to school groups, homeschoolers, community groups and families. For details and tickets, visit worthamarts.org/events/pilobolus-student-series.

Saturday, March 23

The Fairview Book Fair is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Fairview Library. Every child and teen gets to take home a new free book. The event will also feature games and crafts. For details, call 828-250-6484 or email fairview.library@buncombecounty.org.

Stitching Stuffies Repair Workshop for Children with WNC Repair Cafe is 12:30 – 2 p.m. at the West Asheville Library. In these free workshops, under the guidance of expert sewists from WNC Repair Cafe, children will learn a simple stitch technique that they will use to repair their own stuffed animals. Bring your own stuffed animal with a ripped seam or we will provide one for you. Stuffed animals in need of repair can also be donated to Pack Juv prior to the event. Attendance is limited to 20 children per event. For ages 7 – 10. To register, visit wncrepaircafe.com or at Eventbrite at WNC Repair Cafe.

Sunday, March 24

View the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse at PARI. For details, including information about overnight packages, visit pari.edu.

Winter at PARI

Monday, March 25

Tuesday, March 26

LEGO Builders Club is 3:30 – 4:30pm at the Pack Memorial Library. Please do not bring personal LEGOs. For details, call 828-250-4700 or email library@buncombecounty.org.

Wednesday, March 27

The YMCA Mobile Market is in the Leicester Library parking lot from 2 – 3 p.m. Bring grocery bags and get fresh food for your family. All are welcome, regardless of income or family size. Distributions are free and no paperwork is required. Call 828-250-6480 or email leicester.library@buncombecounty.org.

Thursday, March 28

Toddler Play Time is 10 – 11 a.m. at the North Asheville Library. Call 828-250-4752 or email northasheville.library@buncombecounty.org.

Friday, March 29

Saturday, March 30

Easter activities are at Biltmore Estate and include an Easter Scavenger Hunt. Discover Easter eggs in the gardens, inside Biltmore House, and in Antler Hill Village. Learn fun facts about the estate and experience its beauty as you search for 25 beautifully decorated eggs. A limited number of Easter Scavenger Hunt treat bags will be distributed from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day of the event. Treat bags are for ages 9 and younger. For details, visit biltmore.com.

Spring Eggstravaganza is at the Burton Street Center. An outdoor egg hunt starts at 11:30 a.m. Food, refreshments, and crafts will be provided. Admission is free. For more information, call 828-785-3970 or visit avlrec.com.

Sunday, March 31

ENJOY STORY TIME, FAMILY FUN AND MORE

Summer of Service is a four-week camp experience for ages 13 – 17 through YMCA of Western North Carolina. Leading up to summer, participants meet one or two times per week in the Y Leaders Club to learn leadership skills, foster teamwork, and develop a strong sense of community. As summer begins they will be prepared to head out on their first adventure together, followed by a week focused on fundraising, then community service, and an adventure to Costa Rica to do an international service project. Financial assistance will be provided, please do not let cost deter you from showing interest. Community members and businesses interested in supporting this program are needed. To learn more about Summer of Service and request an application, contact Catherine Turner at cturner@ymcawnc.org or call 828-210-5053.

Forest Floor Wilderness Programs – Saturday Blacksmithing Series Spring 2024 – Gain a foundation in the art of creating useful tools by heating metal in the forge and shaping it on the anvil. Many techniques will be explored, and students will come home with beautiful and functional hand-made items. Participation is capped at just 10 students, and the class is run by two skilled blacksmiths who are also trained nature-connection mentors. Ages 12 – 16. The classes are 10 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. inclusive of drop-off and pick-up window. Blacksmithing is March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6. The cost is $345. Parent/Child Blacksmithing is April 27 and May 4, 11, and 18. The cost is $540 total for 1 adult and 1 child. Visit forestfloorasheville.com/blacksmithing.

Naturalist Talks: Salamanders are at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday in March at Biltmore Estate’s Antler Hill Village’s historic Horse Barn. No reservation required. No minimum age required. Parent or guardian must accompany guests under age 18. To participate in this activity, guest must have a daytime ticket, a Biltmore Annual Pass, or a stay at one of the estate’s overnight properties. Visit biltmore.com/things-to-do/activities/outdoors/naturalist.

Theater Classes are offered at Asheville Community Theatre. Spring sessions begin March 11 and March 16. For details, visit ashevilletheatre.org.

Kolo Bike Park Afterschool Club for ages 6 – 14 meets 3 – 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in March and April. Sign up for each month individually. This club is not to teach children how to ride. It is a requirement that they enjoy biking and can successfully ride their bike off-road before joining. The cost is $350 per month. Reservations are required. Online bookings will incur a 7.5 percent processing fee. Reserve by phone to save the fee. Call 828-225-2921 or visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

Spring Homeschool Classes are offered by Forest Floor Asheville. Classes include Mountain Mondays, Crafty Critters, Wild Crafting, Blacksmithing, Bramblehurst School of Bushcraft & Wizardry, and much more. For classes and details, visit forestfloorasheville.com.

Small-scale Kids Art + Design Classes for ages 5 – 10 are offered by Ginger Huebner at the R+W Creative Campus from 4 – 5:15 p.m. March 20, 27, April 10, and 17 and April 24, May 1, 8, and 15. Custom lessons and Create and Connect Workshops are also offered for families, retreats, celebrations and more. Small scale classes explore drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpture and mixed media in various scales each class. Classes are limited to 6 students. All materials included. For details and registration, visit gingerhuebner.com/art-education.

Dogs! A Science Tail is open at Discovery Place Science in Charlotte through May 5. Experience first-hand how dogs see, hear and smell the world. For details, visit discoveryplace.org/things-to-do/exhibitions/dogs-a-science-tail.

Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend, a Smithsonian traveling exhibition, is open at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville, South Carolia through June 16. The 2,000 square-foot exhibition features an 18-foot fiberglass model of an adult male narwhal suspended from the ceiling. The model is surrounded by banners, graphic panels, object cases, and physical and digital interactives that engage audiences of all ages in the narwhal story. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Upcoutry History Museum Narwhal

Register now for School's Out Day Camp with XP League Asheville. The program is $70 per day, 8 – 4 p.m., bring your own lunch – March 5, April 1 – 5, May 27. Register online at asheville.xpl.gg/home.

2024 WNC Regional Scholastic Art Awards continues through March 25 at the Asheville Art Museum. The Asheville Art Museum, with the assistance of its volunteer educators and support from the Asheville Area Section of the American Institute of Architects, is a regional affiliate partner hosting the Western North Carolina (WNC) Regional Scholastic Art Awards. Students in grades 7 – 12 from across Western North Carolina are invited to submit work for this special juried competition. For details, visit ashevilleart.org/exhibitions/2024-wnc-regional-scholastic-art-awards.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library impacts the pre-literacy skills and school readiness of children under the age of 5 in Buncombe County. The program mails a new, free, age-appropriate book to registered children each month until they turn 5 years old, creating a home library of up to 60 books and instilling a love of books and reading. For details and registration, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

YMCA afterschool programs have a few spots available. For details, visit ymcawnc.org/programs/children-teens/childcare/afterschool or call 828-251-5910.

Parents Time Out events are offered by the YMCA of Western North Carolina. These events take place at various times and locations. There are options for both members and non-members with no commitments. Learn more about drop-off childcare here or find dates and times to register here.

Highlands Nature Center is open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday. Visit highlandsbiological.org.

Group tours for grades pre-K – 12 are offered at Asheville Art Museum. For details and registration, visit ashevilleart.org.

Hands On! Children’s Museum offers free admission to families who present their adult WIC card. Zoom passes from the Hendersonville Library have limited day passes as well. For details, visit handsonwnc.org.

Story Times are offered at Henderson County Public Libraries. Get full details at hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Mills River and Edneyville (families welcome) – 10 a.m. Mondays

Etowah (families welcome) – 10 a.m. Tuesdays

Preschool story time at Main (ages 3 – 5) – 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Fletcher (families welcome) and Toddler Time at Main (ages 18 months – 3) – 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Green River (families welcome) – 10 a.m. Thursdays

Music and Movement at Main (families welcome) – 10:30 a.m. Thursdays

Bouncing Babies at Main (ages birth – 18 months with a caregiver) – 11:15 a.m. Thursdays

Story times are offered at Buncombe County Libraries. Get full details at buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library/services/story-times.aspx.

Baby Story Time – ages 4 – 18 months:

Oakley/South Asheville Library – Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Leicester Library – Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Weaverville Library – Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Toddler Story Time – ages 18 months – 3 years:

North Asheville Library – Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Fairview Library and Leicester Library – Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Enka-Candler Library – Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Story Time – ages 3 – 5 years:

East Asheville Library and West Asheville Library – Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Swannanoa Library – Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Fairview Library – Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Black Mountain Library and Weaverville Library – Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Pack Memorial Library – Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Hora Del Cuento/Story Time

Skyland/South Buncombe Library – Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Oakley/South Asheville Library – Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Zoom D&D with Raj for teens is 3 – 6 p.m. Saturdays through the Buncombe County Library. Sign-up is required. Email Raj at raj.bowers-racine@buncombecounty.org to request attendance.

Kindermusik for ages birth – 5 is offered at We Rock the Spectrum. For details, visit kindermusik.com/studio/58207.

Nantahala Outdoor Center offers adventure trips. 2024 trips are booking now. For details, visit noc.com.

SUPPORT AND CONNECTION

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn is offered in-person for children 0-5 and their parents/caregivers in Buncombe County. KPL in-person is a once-a-week, 90 minute adult-child group that features a mix of free play, outdoor play (where available), and group activities/circle time. It is free and open to 0-5 year olds who reside in Buncombe County and are not enrolled in licensed child care. Parents/caregivers attend with the child and support them in the activities. There are currently spaces in these preschool groups for 3-5 year olds: Mondays from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at Johnston Elementary School or Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 10 –11:30 a.m. at Burton Street Community Center (West Asheville). Families attend one day per week. Registration is required before attendance and registration is ongoing, either by email to marna.holland@acsgmail.net or calling 828-350-2904. In-person infant and toddler classes are currently full.

Community Connections: Free Parenting Resource meets noon – 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at We Rock the Spectrum Asheville. Ask questions, talk and build community. For challenges with toddlerhood, potty training, socialization, school or learning, challenging behaviors, wanting to increase connectivity to others, and experiences, supporting meaningful communication, etc. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4na43kcp.

Perinatal Loss Support Group – Homegrown Families Perinatal Bereavement Parent Support Group is for families who have experienced the loss of a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death. For details, visit ashevillehomegrownfamilies.com.

The Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) is an evidence-based program that gives parents confidence and in turn, helps them raise confident children. Local parents and caregivers have access to this free, positive parenting course online. Access Triple P resources at triplepwnc.com or triplep-parenting.com.

GET READY FOR BABY

Mission Health offers prenatal classes, including a childbirth and hospital orientation class and a breastfeeding class. For details and registration, visit missionhealth.org/services-treatments/maternity-care/labor-delivery-mission.

Homegrown Families offers a variety of childbirth and prenatal classes. Learn more and register at ashevillehomegrownfamilies.com.

Prenatal Classes and a mom group are offered by Haywood Regional Medical Center. Call 828-552-8440 or visit myhaywoodregional.com/events.

