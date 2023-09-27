Your Guide To Surviving Your Saturn Return

There are fewer astrological events that cause more panic than a Saturn return with Mercury retrograde being a close second.

Known as a years-long period of suck, a Saturn return usually starts around one's 27th birthday, bringing in a wave of chaos and upheaval, as well as offering perspective-altering epiphanies via life-shattering situations. Saturn returns illicit such fear because it breaks you down to build you up. Representing responsibility, discipline and moral obligations, you can think of Saturn as the big daddy of all planets, enforcing structure wherever needed. When the seven ringed-planet returns to the same place it was when you were born, it will force you to learn the life lessons you need in order to move forward and grow. It will give you its hardest battles to test your strength as a spiritual soldier.

While it's impossible to predict exactly what potential storms your Saturn return will bring your way, building healthy coping mechanisms and bolstering your support system can help you ride its waves. Hypebae sat down with astrologer and tattoo artist Tea Leigh to better understand and brace ourselves for Saturn returns. Continue scrolling to learn more.

What is a Saturn return?

Saturn return is when Saturn returns to the sign and degree your natal Saturn is at. It is an astrological coming of age that prepares you for future transits that impact your later life. Think of it as the gateway to your truest self. What Saturn does during his return is he takes away things in your life that no longer serve you. He makes you slow down and really take a look at the foundation of your life.

What does the planet Saturn symbolize?

Saturn is ruled by Capricorn and ultimately Saturn symbolizes time. The other things he brings to the table are contraction, control, discipline, boundaries -- just to name a few. He represents above and below -- bringing to reality concepts that have been working in the shadows for quite some time. During his "return," he brings a lot of this to light in your life.

When does it usually occur in a person's life?

For most of us, there are three Saturn returns. They happen on average every 29.5 years though you can go through your return anywhere from 27 to 31 for the first one.

Even if you have your Saturn in a late degree, you can still feel the shift in your life as Saturn moves into your natal sign. This does not mean your return starts when Saturn moves signs however. Your Saturn return is specifically when Saturn is conjunct, meaning the same degree, as your natal Saturn. This sometimes can last just a few months, but for others if your natal sign is retrograded, you can feel it for quite some time.

What signs are most impacted?

If you look at your chart at the circle in the middle, you can see what planets Saturn is connected to. Those lines are called aspects and you can see what planets will be impacted based on what Saturn is aspected to. Any planets Saturn is conjunct with will be impacted as well. A conjunction is usually when planets fall between 0 and 8 degrees of one another. The closer the degree the stronger the conjunction, meaning they operate more as "one planet" or a team rather than individually.

Can one prepare for a Saturn return? How do you best get through it?

Just roll with Saturns punches. His bark is worse than his bite -- I promise you that. The more you push back the harder it is. Saturn is the planet of contraction and you've gotta breathe through contractions in order to feel expansion. So look at this moment in your life as a doorway or a gateway to this next chapter. Remember -- growing is painful, that's how you know you're getting taller and wiser.