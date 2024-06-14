Your guide to summer fun in WNC this weekend

Free events, indoor fun and a summer evening under the stars with your movie-loving favorite people – find it all in the week ahead. And at wncparent.com, we’ve a whole list of mom-picked activities to beat summer boredom (Grandfather Mountain is one!), plus some spots to grab a cold treat this month.

Grandfather Mountain

All summer

Lil Boogers LaZoom's Kids' Comedy Bus Tour runs at noon Sundays – Fridays and at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Aug. 31 in Asheville. Ride the big purple bus for the educational and entertaining LaZoom’s Kids’ Comedy Tour. It features a blend of Asheville’s history and kid-centric comedy. Learn about the city’s past and see the sights with outlandish tour guides, hilarious comedy skits and all sorts of special appearances. Tours are one hour and geared towards ages 5 – 12 but with jokes written for kids of all ages. The cost is $27 each. Learn more at lazoomtours.com/lil-boogers.

LaZoom Lil Boogers

Regal Summer Express $1 movies are back! Join the fun Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 7 at participating Regal Cinemas. For the schedule and details, visit regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.

This weekend

Parents Night Out is 5 – 8:45 p.m. June 14:

Ferguson Family YMCA (31 Westridge Market Place, Candler) – Kathy Lehman, klehman@ymcawnc.org, 828-575-2929.

Hendersonville Family YMCA (810 6th Ave. W., Hendersonville) – Adriana Argueta, aargueta@ymcawnc.org, 828-697-9622

Reuter Family YMCA (3 Town Square Blvd., Asheville) – Brittney Gasperson, bgasperson@ymcawnc.org, 828-210-2263

If you chose to bring a snack for your child, the snack must be nut free. An extra change of clothes (and prepared bottles for infants) are recommended. Member cost is $30, nonmember cost is $50.

Movies in the Park: “Barbie” is at Pack Square June 14. The movie will begin about 8:45 p.m. For full details, visit ashevillenc.gov/news/what-to-know-about-asheville-parks-recreations-free-movies-in-the-park-series-starting-may-10

“Finding the Force…Awakening an Empire,”a Star Wars exhibition, opens June 15 at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville, South Carolina. The exhibition brings together a unique presentation of the history, the costuming, the creatives, and the characters, highlighting the legends and legacies of this storied franchise, and providing insight into the elements that have consistently connected us to a galaxy far, far away for over 45 years. It continues through Nov. 3. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

A Community Juneteenth Celebration with Read to Succeed Asheville/Buncombe is 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. June 15 at The Mule, 131 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville. The event will be filled with activities dedicated to celebrating communities and families, with games, food, workshops, storytelling, and more. R2S Storytime Specialist Ms. Ann with Books Alive! will also lead free read-alouds with children from 2 – 4 p.m. Visit the volunteer and events calendar at r2sasheville.org/r2s-volunteer-opportunities.html.

An Ice Cream Social, offered by Kind Behavioral Health, is noon – 1:30 p.m. (ice cream will be served from noon – 1 p.m.) June 15 at the Walton Street Park Picnic Shelter, 570 Oakland Road, Asheville. This is an opportunity for children and parents in the ASD community to connect. The event is free but registration is required. Visit ccaba.jotform.com/241445195556058 to register.

Cary’s Juneteenth Celebration is 1 – 7 p.m. June 15 at the new Downtown Cary Park. This free and family-friendly event will honor African American heritage with live music, food trucks, and vendors, including local Black artisans. For details, visit downtowncarypark.com/things-to-do/calendar/w_juneteenth-celebration.

Asheville Junior Theater presents “Frozen JR.”at 2 and 6 p.m. June 15 and 16 at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. This is a 60-minute version of the Broadway hit, perfect for audiences of all ages. For ticket information and more details, visit worthamarts.org/events/frozen-jr.

“Camp Prodigy” Book Signing with Caroline Palmer at The Hop Ice Cream (640 Merrimon Ave.) is 2 – 4 p.m. June 15. This is a drop in event. The book is recommended for ages 8 – 12 and grades 3 – 7. Visit malaprops.com/event to learn more.

This week

Rec ‘n’ Roll - Monday Imagination Day is 10 a.m. – noon June 17 at Weaver Park. Ages 1 – 5 with an adult. The event is free. For details, visit ashevillenc.gov/parks.

Nature Time Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. June 17 at Highlands Nature Center. This free program is geared towards elementary ages, but all nature explorers are welcome. For details, visit highlandsbiological.org/nature-center.

June 17 – Summer Reading: Porkchop Productions presents “The Totally Twisted Tale of the Three Little Pigs” at 11 a.m. at the Fletcher Library and at 2 p.m. at the Edneyville Library. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Spider Search is at 8:30 p.m. June 18 at Highlands Nature Center. This free program is weather-dependent. Registration is required. Visit highlandsbiological.org.

Story Time is 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. June 19 at the Asheville YMCA (30 Woodfin St.). Join in for story time with Jen from the Leicester Library. Each month features a new theme with stories, crafts, songs, and interactive activities. This is a free event located in the Youth Development Center. Questions? Contact Jenn Lawing, jlawing@ymcawnc.org, 828-552-3605. Visit ymcawnc.org/schedules/events/story-time-1.

Puppet Playtime is 10 – 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the East Asheville Library. Parental supervision required. Call 828-250-4738 or email eastasheville.library@buncombecounty.org.

“The Wild Divine: An Evening Meal with Word and Song” is at 5:30 p.m. June 19 at Kanuga in Hendersonville. Acclaimed poet and comedian John Roedel, writer, spiritual coach and Episcopal priest Chantal McKinney, and musical guest Chris Rosser lead a joyful evening of spoken word, spiritual reflection and music. Tickets are available through Eventbrite for $50 each and include buffet-style dinner. Event-only tickets are available for $25. The dinner event is part of the broader “Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine” conference, June 17-20. For more information, visit kanuga.org/summer24.

Looking ahead

Sensory Play Hour is 10 – 11 a.m. June 21 at the Henderson County Main Library. Children ages birth – 5 years and their caregivers are invited to experience play using all of their senses. Drop in between 10 and 11a.m. Dress accordingly – sensory play might be messy. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

RSVP by June 21 – Family Group Night from St. Gerard House is 5:15 – 7 p.m. June 25 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hendersonville. This is a free event for families with special needs children. It includes a meal, time with other parents and childcare. To register, visit stgerardhouse.org/familygroupnight.

