Your guide to parking at the Delaware beaches this summer

Ah, summer at the Delaware beaches. Sun, sand, saltwater and ... parking.

Like it or not, parking is something every beachgoer has to deal with. Before you get to that blissful beach, you have to not only find parking among all the other summer denizens, but figure out to pay for it and then hoof it from wherever you ended up finding space on the blacktop. The process has been known to keep more than a few people (but clearly not too many) from going to the beach altogether.

The News Journal/Delaware Online has come up with this guide to parking at the Delaware beaches to make the process as smooth as possible. Read on for tips and what to know about parking in every town from Lewes to Fenwick Island this summer.

Do's and don'ts of parking at Delaware beaches

No matter where you're parking, there are some general guidelines to follow.

Do go early. The earlier you arrive at the beach, the easier parking will be.

Don't be impatient. Nothing ruins a beach day like a meltdown over parking.

Do park and ride. The DART bus is cheap, convenient, makes frequent trips and air-conditioned.

Don't bring more than you can easily carry. You will likely have to walk several blocks to the beach.

Do download Parkmobile and enter your information ahead of your trip.

Don't back into parking spaces. Nearly all beach towns require head-in parking only.

Don't wait to pay parking tickets. The longer you wait, the higher the fee gets.

Lewes has parking meters in downtown areas, as well as its two municipal beaches.

Lewes parking

Lewes has metered parking in two areas: downtown and at the beaches.

Meters are in effect May 1 through Oct. 14 downtown. From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., parking is $1.50 per hour, with a three hour maximum at most spaces.

At Savannah and Johnnie Walker beaches, meters are in effect May 1 through Sept. 30. From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., parking is $2.50 per hour, with an 11-hour maximum.

All meters accept credit cards via ParkMobile. Street meters accept quarters, beach parking lots accept cash.

Lewes offers free parking lots at:

Franklin and Schley avenues

Roosevelt Inlet (at the end of Cedar Avenue)

Beebe Healthcare at Market and 4th streets, on evenings and weekends only

Otis Smith Park, next to the Daily Market on Savannah Road

Lewes Little League fields, July through March

Lewes Public Library at 111 Adams Ave.

Rehoboth Beach's 2024 parking map.

Rehoboth Beach parking

In Rehoboth Beach, parking meters and permits are in effect May 15 to Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively.

Meters are $4 per hour citywide and have a 12-hour limit, except for 30-minute spaces and at Grove Park. Meters can be paid using quarters or by credit card using the Parkmobile app.

All non-metered parking spaces require a permit, which can be obtained at 1 City Hall Dr. or at kiosks located throughout the city. Parking permits are $25 per day, $120 per week and $325 per season.

Scooters can be parked only in areas designated as "Scooter Only" and with a permit. The $55 seasonal permit acts as a parking permit in non-metered areas, but meters must be paid in metered areas.

When searching for a space, don't forget about the metered parking lots at City Hall and on Chrisitan Street.

Dewey Beach's famed "Running of the Bull" at The Starboard.

Dewey Beach parking

There are a mix of metered and parking permit spaces throughout Dewey Beach, all of which are in effect May 15 to Sept. 15. Parking meters cost $3.50 per hour, payable via Parkmobile or with quarters.

Parking permits can be purchased at town hall at a cost of $30 per day, $55 per weekend, $100 per week and $300 seasonally. Seasonal passes can also be purchased online at townofdeweybeach.com, and a 24-hour permits can also be purchased via Parkmobile. Parking permits are not applicable at metered spaces.

Bonus: Parking in Dewey Beach is free every Monday from 5 to 11 p.m.

Bethany Beach parking

All Bethany Beach parking spaces require a permit or meter permit May 15 to Sept. 15, beginning at 10 a.m. daily. and ending at varying times throughout town. Garfield Parkway has a 2-hour limit.

Parking meters are $3 per hour and payable with quarters or via Parkmobile. You can also opt to use a parking permit in metered spaces (except on Garfield Parkway and in residential permit areas), which are available at the police station (214 Garfield Pkwy.) for $30 per day, $90 for three days and $210 per week.

Bethany Beach property and business owners can get special parking permits. Get more information at townofbethanybeach.com.

South Bethany parking

South Bethany does not have metered parking. All parking spaces require a parking permit May 15 to Sept. 15, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and, where posted, 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Annual, residential parking permits for property owners are $30 and can be purchased at southbethany.delaware.gov or at town hall (402 Evergreen Road). The only option for visitors is a $20 daily permit, purchasable via credit card only at the kiosk outside town hall.

Fenwick Island's 2024 parking map.

Fenwick Island parking

Fenwick Island requires parking permits May 15 to Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hourly ($3), daily ($24) and weekly ($150) permits are available for purchase through the Parkmobile app. Seasonal visitor permits ($500) are available at the police station (800 Coastal Hwy.) during regular business hours.

Visitors may not park in marked residential parking areas, which require a residential permit. Residential permits are provided to property owners by the town.

