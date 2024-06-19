Your guide to the Delaware beaches this weekend

The heat is arriving with the official start of summer at the Delaware beaches this week.

Thursday marks the beginning of the season in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. Cars are converging on Coastal Highway, the restaurants are packed and the beaches are full of umbrellas. It's summertime, and the livin's easy.

Delaware Online/The News Journal provides this guide to the Delaware beaches every week in the summer, for both bonafide locals and tourists. Read on to find out what you need to know about weather, events and more.

Weather

While northern Delaware is under heat watches and advisories, the Delaware beaches aren't expected to see temperatures quite that extreme. Still, ice cream and snow cones are sure to be in-demand.

Juneteenth is expected to be humid with highs in the lower 80s, the National Weather Service predicts. Temperatures will climb through the 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday and are expected to reach 90 Sunday. Sunshine will be abundant throughout the weekend; no rain is forecast.

Stay hydrated, limit strenuous activity outside, check on friends and family without air conditioning and never leave kids or pets in a vehicle unattended. If you're lucky enough to be on the beach, a dip in the Atlantic should provide some relief.

What to do

Aside from the beach, there's mini-golf, waterparks, arcades and Funland to entertain. There's boutique shopping in downtowns and, of course, Tanger Outlets on Route 1 in Rehoboth. And so much more.

There are many, many free entertainment options at the Delaware beaches, too. Most of the beach towns offer free live music, movies and other activities weekly in the summer season. Check your town's website for a schedule, as well as the Bethany - Fenwick Area, Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach and Lewes Chambers of Commerce websites' comprehensive event calendars.

Here are the major events happening at the beaches this weekend.

Lewes Juneteenth Celebration: George H.P. Smith Park, Saturday, June 22, 1-6 p.m. The event marks Lewes's third annual Juneteeth Celebration, which is free and offers music, dancers, vendors, food trucks and more. Visit leweschamber.com.

Freeman Arts Pavilion, Selbyville: Friday, June 21, 7 p.m., Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen; Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m., Ran'D Shine: Just Tricks; Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m., George Thorogood & The Destroyers. Visit freemanarts.org.

Dickens Parlour Theatre, Ocean View: Wednesday, June 19 - Sunday, June 23, Magician Dave Cox. Visit dickensparlourtheatre.com.

Milton Theatre, Milton: Wednesday, June 19, 7:30 p.m., Tribute to Elton John featuring Lee Alverson; Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m., Quayside at Nite with Connor Flicko featuring Lower Case Blues, 8 p.m., Earth to Mars, The Bruno Mars Experience; Friday, June 21, 8 p.m., Summer Sizzle: Hilarious Heatwave Comedy; Saturday, June 22, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Angry Young Band: Billy Joel Tribute; Sunday, June 23, 7 p.m., Countdown to Ecstasy: The Music of Steely Dan. Visit miltontheatre.com.

Junebugs

Junebugs is a fun colloquialism for the unsupervised teens who invade the Delaware beaches in the summertime, often gathering on the streets and causing trouble late at night.

"Often times these teens coordinate large gatherings via social media," Dewey Beach Police Chief Constance Speake wrote in the town newsletter. "Like other beach towns, we are a relatively small compliment of officers, which can be quickly swamped with calls for service by homeowners and business owners. The complaints are usually the same: public drinking, public urination, loitering, fights, and disorderly conduct."

Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach have a curfew of 11 p.m. for those 17 and younger. Make sure your teens are following the rules.

Parking

One thing you can do to save a lot of time and frustration upon arrival at the beach is download ParkMobile and enter your license plate and payment information. Make sure you've entered your plate number correctly or you'll pay for parking and a fine.

Better yet, just take the DART bus. There are free park-and-ride lots off Route 1 in Lewes and Rehoboth. A daily pass is just $3, less than it costs to park for one hour in Rehoboth and Dewey.

These are the 2024 parking rates for each town:

Lewes beaches: $2.50/hour

Rehoboth Beach: $4/hour

Dewey Beach: $3.50/hour

Bethany Beach: $3/hour

Fenwick Island: $3/hour

Surf-fishing

Surf-fishing (or perhaps more accurately, driving on the beach) has always been hugely popular at the Delaware beaches. The pandemic made it even more popular, and over the past few years, the state has been adjusting their regulation methods. They seem to have finally nailed it down — this year's rules are the same as last year's.

Unless you're younger than 16 or older than 65, you need a Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control fishing license to fish Delaware waters. They're $8.50 and can be obtained at epermitting.dnrec.delaware.gov, an authorized agent (such as Walmart or many local bait and tackle shops) or the department's Richardson and Robbins Building at 89 Kings Highway in Dover. A required Fishing Information Network (FIN) number will be issued with your fishing license.

To drive on the Delaware beaches, you must have a $90 surf-fishing vehicle permit, which can be obtained at destateparks.com or in any state park office. The permit also acts as a fishing permit for one person, but that person must still register for a FIN number.

Reservations must be made to drive on the Delaware beaches between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays in the summertime. (Juneteenth is not considered a surf-fishing holiday.) They're $4 a day and can be made at destateparks.com.

Make your reservation as soon as it becomes available. They're first-come, first-serve and often sell out. See the graphic for reservation system access times.

