Your guide to the 2024 Cranberry Blossom Festival in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – One of the hallmarks of summer in the Wisconsin Rapids area each year is the Cranberry Blossom Festival.

This year, the four-day festival takes place June 20-23 and will include events and activities for people of all ages.

Here is the schedule of the events planned for this year's festival.

Thursday, June 20

The 19th annual Cranberry Blossom Festival will kick off at 11:30 a.m. at Lunch By the River , hosted by the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. The lunch event continues until 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Wisconsin Rapids Area will host Chalk It Up! from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 501 W. Grand Ave. Participants can design their own sidewalk chalk art at the free event. A small chalk kit will be provided, but artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies. This year’s theme centers around food, agriculture and cards. A Best of Show and awards will take place at 5:15 p.m.

The Wisconsin Rapids Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting Cinema Under the Stars starting at 6:30 p.m. along First Avenue between Grand Avenue and Goggins Street. The movie will start at dusk. Admission is free, and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Popcorn and snacks will be for sale at this event.

The Wisconsin Rapids Aqua Skiers will hold an Aqua Skiers Water Ski Show . The pre-show will start at 6:30 p.m. at Red Sands Beach at Lake Wazeecha. The show theme is “Celebrating the History of Professional Water Ski Shows.” The hour-long show will feature music, dancing, barefoot skiing, jumping, pyramids, ballet and swivel skiing.

McMillan Memorial Library will host Mambo Surfers as part of its McMillan Concert Series at 7 p.m. Mambo Surfers is a Milwaukee-based band with original music including blues, polkas, punk, reggae, Indian ragas, Native American and Sufi changes and more.

Friday, June 21

The Grand Rapids Lions Club will host a Dairy Berry Pancake Breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Lincoln High School cafeteria at 1801 16 th St. S. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, cranberry treats and more. Tickets for adults are $10, and children between the ages of 5 and 12 can attend for $7. Children 4 years and younger can attend for free.

Current-Wisconsin Rapids will host Downtown on Tap from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the east side of the Wisconsin River between the Grand Avenue and Jackson Street bridges. This year marks Downtown on Tap’s seventh annual event, including food and live music by Barefoot Americans. This event is free to attend and will also feature face painting until about 7 p.m. Food trucks and beverages will be at this event for purchase. No carry-ins are allowed, but attendees can bring sealed, purchased beverages from downtown businesses.

Saturday, June 22

The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce will host an Arts, Crafts & Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on West Grand Avenue, between the Grand Avenue bridge and Third Avenue South. Attendees can shop crafts, art, jewelry, home décor and more items from over 80 vendors from across Wisconsin. There will be food vendors, as well.

Kids Learn to Fish will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Lions Club at 2411 36 th St. S. Kids of all ages can learn how to fish and tie fishing knots at the free catch-and-release event. Gear will be provided, but attendees can also bring their own.

The South Wood County Historical Museum will host an Ice Cream Social from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum at 540 Third St. S. Vanilla ice cream with a cranberry topping will be served. Attendees can also check out the museum exhibits at this event.

The Grand Rapids Lions Music Fest will run from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Lions Club. Spicy Tie Band and The Alternators will perform. The music fest will offer food and beverages. Parking for this event will be $10 per vehicle after 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

The Wisconsin Rapids Professional Police Association will host the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department Kids Fishing Contest from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the east riverbank of the Wisconsin River, south of East Grand Avenue and the former Elk’s lodge. This event is for children 14 years and younger, and snacks and drinks will be provided. Prizes will also be awarded for all participants.

The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce will host the Cranberry Blossom Festival Parade from noon to 2 p.m. The parade route will start at the South Wood County YMCA and venture east down West Grand and East Grand avenues, ending at Ninth Street South.

The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department Charitable Foundation will host a Duck Derby following the parade at about 2:30 p.m. on the Wisconsin River. Rubber ducks can be “adopted” at either Wisconsin Rapids fire station. At Sunday’s event, attendees can watch the ducks swim down the Wisconsin River. Firefighters will drop the ducks off the Jackson Street bridge, and the ducks will race to the finish line just beyond the Grand Avenue bridge. Race winners will win prizes but do not need to be present to win.

Ongoing festivities

Along with the special one-day events scheduled throughout the festival, there are some festivities you’ll be able to enjoy throughout the four-day weekend.

The Wisconsin Rapids Lionesses are hosting a Berry Fest Raffle throughout the entire festival. The raffle prize will be up to $500 in cash, and the drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday by St. John’s Episcopal Church during the parade. Tickets are $5 each, there will be multiple winners, and they don’t need to be present to win.

The Cranberry Blossom Festival Carnival will be set up all four days. It runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Rapids Lions Club. Admission to the carnival is free, but parking is $3 per vehicle, and event organizers ask attendees to pay in cash. Ride wristbands will be for sale ahead of time, as well at spectrumcarnival.com/buy-online. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Boy Scouts.

The Material Girls Quilt Club will host its Material Girls Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Assumption High School at 445 Chestnut St. This event includes quilt and basket raffles, vendors, food and special quilt displays. A group from the Historic Point Bass will be quilting by hand, and a “Quilt of Honor” presentation will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Admission for people 16 years and older is $5.

Escape from Within – Mobile Escape Room is a new event at this year’s Cranberry Blossom Festival. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Rapids Lions Club. Groups of up to six people can work together to solve puzzles in the mobile escape room.

For more information, visit blossomfest.com or find Cranberry Blossom Festival on Facebook.

