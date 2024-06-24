Your guide to the 2024 City of Wisconsin Rapids Independence Day Celebration

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – On July 4, hundreds of people will gather near the Wisconsin River for the City of Wisconsin Rapids Independence Day Celebration.

While the fireworks display will start at dusk, the celebration will start much earlier on both sides of the river. Check out everything you need to know ahead of your celebrations in Wisconsin Rapids according to information from Mayor Matt Zacher's office.

When do the festivites start?

Entertainment Engines will start playing music at 6 p.m. July 4, and food and refreshment vendors will be set up on both West Grand Avenue and on Second Street South, south of East Grand Avenue.

The Wisconsin Rapids City Band will perform from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside of the Centralia Center at 220 Third Ave. S.

Addison Morin, Miss Wisconsin Rapids’ Teen, will sing the National Anthem, kicking off the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. People can watch the fireworks along most of the riverbank and downtown area, except for within the launch and safety zone on the western bank of the river between the Grand Avenue bridge south to the Moravian Church.

When can you save your spot?

Tarps, blankets or chairs may be placed on the riverbank or in city parks starting at 6 a.m. July 4. Anything placed out before 6 a.m. will be removed. Blankets cannot be placed over plantings or mulch.

What roads will be closed and when?

Nobody will be able to park along Second Street South between East Jackson and Mead streets from 6 a.m. until the event is over.

Birch, Maple, Walnut, Pine, Witter, Locust and Mead streets will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 3 p.m. between Second and Third streets south.

West Grand Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 3 p.m. between Second Street South and Third Avenue South.

Event organizers recommend visitors park on the side of the river where they live for easier departure once the event is over. Always yield to pedestrians, obey all traffic directions given by local law enforcement and take your time leaving the event.

More Wisconsin Rapids area events: Here are 5 events you don't want to miss this summer in the Wisconsin Rapids area

Is there parking designated for those with disabilities?

Yes, parking spaces will be designated for individuals with disabilities at the Moravian Church on Goggins Street and at First Congregational Church’s parking lot on Maple Street.

Can you watch from a boat?

Yes, there will be a safety zone established to protect boaters from any fallout from the display. This area will be set and monitored by boat patrols. Event organizers remind boaters to ensure there are sufficient certified flotation devices and to not exceed the boat's capacity.

What if there’s inclement weather?

If the fireworks display needs to be canceled due to weather, the decision will be made by 3 p.m. July 4. If the fireworks are canceled, they will be rescheduled for July 5. If that happens, the city will announce any changes of plans on its City of Wisconsin Rapids Facebook page, Wisconsin Rapids Community Media on Solarus channel 3 or Charter channel 985, on wr-cm.org and through Nixle alerts. You can sign up for Nixle alerts at nixle.com or by texting your zip code to 888777.

Who pays for the fireworks?

The annual fireworks show is paid for by donations from residents and businesses. The city is still accepting donations at wirapids.org/donate.html or by calling the finance department at 715-421-8233.

What types of fireworks are legal?

Sparklers, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers and confetti poppers with less than one-quarter grain of explosive mixture are legal without permits, according to state statutes.

Devices with more than one-quarter grain of explosive powder that emit a report, discharge flame or leave the ground are not allowed to be sold, possessed or used in the city.

All other fireworks, including Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars or any other items that explode or leave the ground require a permit. These fireworks are illegal without permits.

For more information, visit wirapids.org or find City of Wisconsin Rapids on Facebook.

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Fourth of July in Wisconsin Rapids: When do the fireworks start?