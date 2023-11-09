The Guggenheim Museum and Converse Link Up to Support Young Creatives

The Guggenheim Museum and Converse are teaming up to help champion the next generation of creatives through a global partnership.

While athletic companies like Adidas, Reebok, Nike and Puma have tapped into the music industry for years to connect with consumers and influencers on different levels, the art world is relatively fertile ground for many brands. Hugo Boss has long recognized that potential, through the Hugo Boss prize established with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation in 1996.

Through the new global partnership, the Guggenheim and Converse will provide educational programming, career development and artistic experiences to participants from a a range of cultural, economical and disciplinary backgrounds. The Nike-owned brand will pony up some funds for the Guggenheim’s paid internship program, as well as and its Innovation Lab Series, which caters to New York City undergraduate and graduate students keen to work in the arts, design and museum fields.

As part of the new union, participants in the Converse All Stars Program, an international initiative that offers mentorship, commissioned work and immersive experiences, will now have access to select programs at the museum during the academic year that are supported through the partnership. A Guggenheim spokesperson declined to pinpoint Converse’s investment in the internship program and the series Thursday. There are not any plans to sell Converse products via the museum’s stores or site, nor will there be any Converse branding affiliated with the museum.

To draw attention to the initiative, “Late Shift x Center for Disability Studies at NYU With Jerron Herman: Rest” will be presented at the Upper East Side museum Thursday. The site-specific work features a performance by the interdisciplinary artist and dancer Jerron Herman.

Also on tap is a screening of “Notes From the Panorama,” a video by the multidisciplinary artist Carolyn Lazard and the MacArthur fellow-winning writer and performer Amber Rose Johnson. The work features archival images of Black rest and leisure with an accompanying performance score. That combination aims to slow down time and to raise awareness for the need for rest in Black and brown communities, which only intensified during the pandemic.

