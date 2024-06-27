Can you guess the most Instagrammable site in Topeka? One company identified 10 in Kansas.

Strike a pose and snap a photo at Topeka's most Instagrammable location.

An organization recently named the Topeka Zoo the eighth most Instagrammable place in Kansas.

Each year, Symphony in the Flint Hills is held in Kansas. The Flint Hills were considered the most Instagrammable place in Kansas.

Top 10 most Instagrammable places in Kansas

Bonus Finder, a media company based in Denmark, checked the social media hashtags of more than 2,700 landmarks across the United States.

These were found to be the most popular Kansas sites, according to the hashtags.

Bonus Finder ranked Allen Fieldhouse the third most Instagrammable site in Kansas.

No. 1: Flint Hills has the most popular Kansas hashtag with 75,888 posts.

No. 2: Kansas Speedway has 22,275 posts under its hashtag.

No. 3: Allen Fieldhouse has 13,353 hash tagged posts.

No. 4: The Sedgwick County Zoo hashtag has 13,327 posts.

No. 5: Grinter Sunflower Farms has 10,795 hashtagged posts.

No. 6: INTRUST Bank Arena has 7,323 posts.

No. 7: Monuments Rocks Natural Landmark has 7,111 posts hashtagged.

No. 8: Topeka Zoo had 5,865 hashtagged posts.

No. 9: Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has 5,116 hashtagged posts.

No. 10: The Wichita Gardens have 3,371 posts hashtagged.

Topeka Zoo was named the eighth most Instagrammable place in Kansas, making it the only Topeka location on the top 10 list.

Topeka Zoo employees and other reaction to the ranking

The Topeka Zoo has nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram. The zoo also has a TikTok account with more than 35,000 followers and 1.3 million likes. On Facebook, the zoo has more than 55,000 followers and more than 44,000 likes.

"That's very exciting," guest engagement supervisor Brea Schmidt said. "I'm very happy to hear that. We definitely work hard every day to make sure we are sharing what we think guests want to see. So, to hear we were found eighth most Instagrammable is pretty exciting."

Jen Goetz, creative and strategy director for the zoo, said the magic is in finding balance between what people want to see and following the zoo's mission of conservation and education.

When asked what other Topeka sites they would have liked to see on the list, Schmidt and Goetz gave a shout-out to their neighbor, the Kansas Children's Discovery Center.

"I'm not surprised our incredible, growing Topeka Zoo made the list! From special displays like Zoo Lights to the furry faces that greet you, the Topeka Zoo is a must-visit attraction here," president of Visit Topeka Sean Dixon said in a written statement. "The zoo is located in our beautiful Gage Park, which is where you'll find more photogenic fun like the carousel and mini train."

Here are some more Instagrammable sites in Topeka

Dixon said while the list didn't include them, there are plenty of Instagrammable places across the city.

"And there are several other Instagrammable spots across Topeka that would have made our list," Dixon said. "Don't miss the rainbow-painted Equality House, the stunning Kansas Capitol, NOTO and its many murals, the Governor's Mansion trails, and more.

"There is no shortage of photo ops when you know where to look."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka site named one of the most Instagrammable places in Kansas