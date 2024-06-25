Guaranteed income for parents could change future for Michigan kids | Opinion

In 1916, cities across America hosted "baby parades" to focus the community on parenting and babies' welfare. President Woodrow Wilson would deem 1918 the “Children’s Year” — a national campaign focused on addressing child and maternal health outcomes and the relationship between poverty and poor health. Last week, more than 100 years later, there was a baby parade in Flint to celebrate a similar effort here in Michigan, rooted in the same American values of lifting up our littlest ones as our country’s future.

Rx Kids is the first-ever citywide cash "prescription" program in the nation specifically designed for pregnant women and babies in their first year of life. We launched it this year in the city of Flint, and hosted last week’s parade as a celebration of the positive impact Rx Kids has already had on participating families and the Flint community as a whole. Our streets were filled with friends and families, waving American flags, and enjoying games and music.

But in a matter of days, the Michigan Legislature will finalize the state budget and — we hope — increase funding so Rx Kids can help even more moms and their little ones in our great state.

Deyna Smith blows a bubble at the Baby Parade, held last week in Flint.

Detroiters make the best of fireworks night, but deserve more

For many American families, pregnancy and the first year of a baby’s life is one of the most financially challenging periods they will face. Income plunges, and poverty can spike. Science is clear that financial strains can have detrimental impacts on babies’ development, leading to delayed language skills, risk of poor health outcomes and even reduced earnings later in life.

We created Rx Kids to help eliminate infant poverty, bolster families’ financial security and improve babies’ health before they’re even born.

The program provides a $1,500 payment to pregnant women and $500 a month for each month of their baby’s first year. Since January of this year, we’ve enrolled more than 800 moms, prescribing over $1.8 million in cash payments.

Rx Kids is built on the success of the expanded Child Tax Credit, which also offered families cash during the pandemic and successfully brought child poverty and food insecurity to historic lows. When given cash through programs like the tax credit and others, families spend the provided funds on the essentials they need to raise healthy kids: food, diapers and child care. Like the tax credit, cash through Rx Kids has no strings attached, because research makes clear that moms know best how to spend for their families.

Young participants in Flint's Baby Parade, held last week, take a break.

Money for Rx Kids payments comes from a mix of public and philanthropic dollars. Michigan has so far dedicated funding for the Flint program from a federal block grant called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, which is intended to support families and kids.

Because here’s what our state leaders have caught onto: The benefits of these types of investments extend far beyond the homes of those who receive them. They put money directly into communities, supporting small businesses and creating jobs. In 2021, the expanded child tax credit was estimated to funnel nearly $20 billion into local economies. Flint shouldn’t be the only city that gets to reap these rewards.

With this year’s budget, Michigan has the chance to become a national leader in setting the bar for what it means to truly support babies and moms. We should seize it. In doing so, we’d be sending a clear message to the rest of the nation that investments in families are investments in all of us, in generations to come, and in the American values we all hold so dear.

We’d also be giving towns and cities across this great state a big reason to celebrate — baby parades and all.

Dr. Mona Hanna

Dr. Mona Hanna, director of Rx Kids , is a pediatrician and associate dean of public health, and director of the Pediatric Public Health Initiative at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in Flint. She is the author of “ What the Eyes Don’t See : A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City.”

H. Luke Shaefer

H. Luke Shaefer, PhD,co-director of Rx Kids, is the Hermann and Amalie Kohn Professor of Social Policy at the Ford School of Public Policy and director of Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan. He is the co-author of “ $2.00 a Day ” and “ The Injustice of Place .”

Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters, and we may publish it online or in print.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan guaranteed income for parents, kids would help families