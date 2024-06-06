GTA grad ready for U-M adventure

Jun. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — Alleah Dix has been a part of the Grand Traverse Academy family since kindergarten, growing and learning with the same students, developing friendships and bonds with teachers.

Despite that — or perhaps because of that — experience, she's ambitious and earnest about transitioning into the next chapter of her academic career.

"I'm happy it's over," she said, "only because I'm excited to go to college."

Grand Traverse Academy hosted its graduation ceremony on campus Sunday afternoon. More than 30 graduates walked across the stage, saying goodbye to teachers who they've worked with for as many as eight years. Dix, the Class of 2024 salutatorian, shared words of encouragement for her classmates.

With graduation now behind her, she is focusing on the University of Michigan, where she will begin her pursuit of a degree in business this fall.

"I'm nervous because it's such a big school, and I come from a small school. But that's also a reason to be excited," said Dix.

She was drawn to a business path because of the flexibility, she said, adding, "I feel like there's many different things I can do with it.

"I took a business course at the community college, and really liked it ... I like how in business you're working to make things efficient, make things work, and use a little math to do so in order to find success."

As she prepares to make the 240-mile move to Ann Arbor, Dix said she looks forward to being on her own. "I'm excited to be an adult, be independent, and make my own decisions."

As far as any nervousness about the transition, she said, "Maybe about just figuring things out, and the uncertainty of everything. But I'll be just fine. There'll be others in the same boat as me there."

Dix said her dream has always been to accomplish prosperity in her career. "I've always wanted to enjoy whatever occupation I chose, and be successful in it."

But she won't forget GTA. She intends to keep the friendships she and her classmates have built.

"I think the best thing about going to this school is that I've been with these teachers and other students since kindergarten. To have friends my senior year that I've been with so long, I think that's really cool. I really hope we stay in touch, because we've known each other so long."

Dix was an avid runner and a member of the school's cross-country team. One of her fondest memories was with those teammates.

"Freshman year was special, because we made it to state finals, and I remember my sister and I thought it was really cool we got to experience that together," Dix said. "I'm going to miss my sports teams, especially cross-country. You grow really close and build friendships through that."

Looking back, she said she's kept a heart of gratitude for the memories she's made with her classmates and teachers — and for all that she learned there.

If she could offer any words of wisdom to her younger self, she would tell "young Alleah" to do just that. "I would tell myself to be grateful for what I have, and take nothing for granted.

"You don't know when people are going to come and go, or if/when your abilities could be taken away from you."

Dix encourages those nearing the end of their high school careers to keep a calm attitude and have grace when something doesn't go as planned. "Focus on what you can control...

"Set goals for yourself, absolutely, but be content with the outcomes, knowing that you've done the best that you could."