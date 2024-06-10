Grown from the pandemic, Milwaukee native's wine business taking off

Sonteria Bowie was in good company last November.

It was her first time appearing at Uncorked Wine Festival Milwaukee. The event attracted major labels like Von Stiehl Winery, Cambria Estate Winery and Panther Creek Cellars.

Bowie’s fledgling wine company, Tranquil Blends Wine, was among them.

A line of wine connoisseurs queued up to Bowie’s booth to sample her wine, with flavors like green apple Riesling and blood orange sangria.

“My blends are super-unique,” said Bowie, who grew up in Milwaukee but now lives in Kenosha. “Like the blood orange sangria is something that is not commonly sold, and the green apple is actually green. A lot of people were attracted to that color.”

The taste surprised wine aficionados, too.

“The wines are very tasty," Bowie said. "It doesn’t have a super bite to them like dry wines have. They are still strong. They just don’t kick back at you like that."

Sales tripled after the event, but the experience also led to more opportunities for the 34-year-old Bowie.

Tranquil Blends now features seven flavors, including raspberry peach sangria, wild berry burst and strawberry watermelon mist, as well as the green apple Riesling and the blood orange sangria. She recently dropped a sparkling raspberry rose and a chardonnay for Tranquil Blends' fourth anniversary.

Now, Bowie plans to open a wine boutique in Milwaukee offering tastings, wine merchandise, wine-making classes and other wine themed events. She's also securing a deal to supply wine for an event-planning company specializing in unique date nights and girlfriend outings. And several Milwaukee retail shops like 1700 Pull Up, Lush Popcorn and Upper East shelve her wines.

“Just because you are the small guy doesn’t mean you can’t compete with the big boys,” she said.

Tranquil Blends Wine was born during the COVID-19 pandemic

Bowie's wine journey started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since age 16 or 17, she was always the go-to person to help family set up a business, even helping her aunts set up their daycare centers.

“I’ve always had a super business mind,” said Bowie, who also works as a property residential manager in Kenosha.

But she realized, while she was constantly making bank for other people, she wasn't making any for herself. So, she drew inspiration from the networking nonprofit she started in 2015 — she hosted networking events for small businesses that included wine tastings.

“It just clicked in my head,” she said.

When the pandemic hit, Bowie had extra time on her hands. So she started researching ways to make money from making wine.

But she needed to learn how to make it first. She did like most and went to “YouTube University” to learn winemaking.

She turned her dining room into a winemaking lab with rows of wine bottles, racks and the equipment needed for the wine-making process. She even tried to churn her own grapes.

“I have a full functioning laboratory in my house right now,” Bowie said. “I have all those things so that I can function properly.”

She admits winemaking isn't easy.

“That whole first year was trial and error,” Bowie said. “I didn’t know what I was doing (but) I was so passionate about it. I didn’t want to give up.”

She had to learn how to pump wine into bottles, pair the right blends and flavorings and choose the right grape concentrates.

The most challenging aspect, she said, was learning the chemicals to make wine. That was important because she didn’t want to adulterate her wine with additives and preservatives to speed up the fermentation process.

“I wanted to create something that was really good and gave you a nice buzz," Bowie said. "I just had to figure out how can I do that without affecting the integrity of the wine.”

Finding grapes for her wine blends was also challenging. Eventually, she settled on using concentrated grape juices to ensure quality and then add flavorings to give the wines their taste and color. By Christmas, she made her first blend — the wild berry, a dry fruity wine.

“That’s my baby. It was my first one that made sense and came together and cleared properly,” Bowie said.

Emboldened, she branched out to create wine flight boxes with hand-designed wine glasses. She even created holiday blends like blackberry, blueberry and a strawberry watermelon that’s a blush wine. Her most challenging wine was the green apple Riesling.

“Clearing a white wine is not easy at all,” she said.

As her wine business to grow, Bowie knew she needed a license. In 2021, she obtained a federal license to blend and produce. The license helps with shipping wines, buying materials in bulk and selling them in stores and restaurants. She also obtained a Wisconsin winery permit.

With the licenses, Tranquil Blends is technically considered a winery, even without having a brick-and-mortar store. But the license also puts her one step closer to her goal — opening that wine boutique.

“It’s a good credential to have behind you,” Bowie said.

Bowie wasn't always a wine lover. She was a tequila girl. But those networking events introduced her to wine and she began to learn about wine and food pairings.

But her side hustle as a bartender is where she learned that most people prefer sweet wines like white Zinfandel, Lambrusco and Moscato. That influenced her wine blends.

“People like things that are not so hard on their palette, and I noticed that was universal for our culture,” Bowie said.

“I wanted to give people a wine that tasted good but still had a higher alcohol content. I wanted to make sure that I learned how can I make something sweet (and) not be a 7% (alcohol) wine. I try to make sure that my wine is an experience and not just a drink.”

Now, wine is more than just a passion or a hobby for Bowie. It’s the perfect pairing to bring people together.

“You can sit down four people from four different walks of life over a glass of wine and find something in common, even if it is just tasting the wine at that moment,” she said.

Sonteria Bowie is a mom and college student, as well as a businesswoman

Bowie wears a lot of hats — mom, college student and businesswoman. As an entrepreneur, Bowie is constantly thinking of ways to expand her business. In addition to opening a winery one day, she wants to operate a wine truck that serves wine at neighborhood festivals, like a food truck.

But one of her greatest achievements was receiving her high school diploma. The oldest of six siblings who grew up grew up on 49th Street and Hampton Avenue, Bowie dropped out of high school in her senior year to help her single mom raise her siblings. She felt ashamed about not graduating school on time.

Determined, she eventually went back to school to get her diploma at age 24. Now she’s an honor student at Concordia University, majoring in accounting.

“I always knew I had all this potential,” Bowie said. “It just took me longer to get to where I am now. It took me a while to accept myself to be a better person than my circumstances.”

Her advice to others is not to let your circumstances limit you.

“You are your biggest coemption and once you realize that, you will compete with yourself and no one else,” she said. “This is only the beginning for me.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee native's Tranquil Blends Wine growing strong