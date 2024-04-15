Growing a school garden sparks interest in science, nutrition and nature

School gardens in this country have been around for over a hundred years. Early on, gardening for children at school often emphasized the use of tools, cooperative work, the value of urban agriculture, and the good health effects of working outdoors.

Today, school gardens can be places for discovery, trial and error, a sense of accomplishment, and wonder. Students can taste a fresh tomato or crunchy carrot.

Gardens that kids help plant and care for can get them excited about science, nutrition, and the natural world. Hands-on learning is a great way to explore and investigate. Gathering information through the senses can spark curiosity and help kids connect with what they’re learning.

Students pay close attention to planting seeds.

There are several garden programs in Leon County schools and various models for how these programs work. Garden activities might be a special area class, an after-school program, or part of an in-school club.

Activities and classes might be taught by a full-time teacher or a small group of volunteers. A glimpse of a few local school gardens shows they all have lots of learning going on.

On taste-testing day at one school, leaves from several different plants are picked fresh and brought into class. Everyone is encouraged to taste the first sample, and most students do. Then they’re asked, “Who likes this one?” and the results are recorded.

Each veggie sample is tasted in turn, and the data is compiled. Today’s favorite is then announced. This group of young students chose raw Swiss chard as their favorite of the day – a vegetable even some adults are unfamiliar with!

Community gardens: Reap health benefits: Consider an organic vegetable garden | Mark Mahoney

Students practice teamwork moving compost to the new garden.

When kids try new foods more often, they can be more likely to make it a habit. When they realize they like some of the veggies from the garden, they are more likely to make healthy food choices.

Meeting the pollinators

In a corner of another school, a garden is alive with caterpillars, butterflies, native bees, and other pollinators – even ruby-throated hummingbirds! An idea to bring more butterflies to the campus grew into a pollinator garden with a focus on native wildflowers and shrubs. Small native wildlife visits the garden to find food, water, shelter, and a place to raise young.

Tree frog sheltering in a garden habitat.

Looking closely, students can find monarch caterpillars on native milkweed and black swallowtail caterpillars on fennel and parsley. Some of the caterpillars will form chrysalises in the garden or nearby.

With regular trips to the garden and some luck, kids might see a butterfly emerge. They will see butterflies on nectar plants throughout the season and have a better understanding of metamorphosis and life cycles.

In nearby vegetable beds students plant seeds, tend growing plants, and learn about seed germination and dispersal and pollination. Kids observe abundant wildlife like insects, spiders, worms, and frogs, and explore ideas about habitats and biodiversity.

Monarch chrysalis in the garden.

The five senses

At another school students are busy at a lesson in close observation with five senses. Sitting in the garden they write about garden plants, describing how the plants look, feel, and smell. Students are encouraged to also notice what sounds are part of the garden that morning.

Tasting comes after the writing and kids sample snacks made with garden produce – roselle tea, kale chips, and their own wraps made with veggies and herbs. They learn to harvest sustainably, leaving enough for the plants to keep growing and saving some for other grades to taste.

It takes many hands to keep the gardens growing and volunteers fill plenty of roles. Some volunteers coordinate programs and develop curriculum. Some rebuild old garden beds or build new cold frames. Others complete grant applications, organize workdays, plant seeds, and pull weeds.

Volunteers build stronger connections between schools and communities while supporting gardens and young gardeners.

Many thanks to Hartsfield Elementary, Gilchrist Elementary, and School of Arts and Sciences Thomasville for sharing stories and pictures from their garden programs. These are a few of several Leon County school garden programs.

Marney Richards is the Education Coordinator for the Florida Wildlife Federation and is a volunteer writer for UF/IFAS Extension Leon County, an Equal Opportunity Institution. For gardening questions, email the extension office at AskAMasterGardener@ifas.ufl.edu.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Growing school gardens sparks learning in science, nutrition, nature