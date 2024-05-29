Growing our recreational trail networks benefits Erie County residents - and our economy

Two key ingredients to a vibrant community are greenspaces and recreational amenities. Cities and towns nationwide are investing in multiuse trail networks to leverage outdoor engagement for physical well-being and economic vitality. Mix in stale railways and an active land bank, and you have the recipe for a trail network that extends connections beyond local boundaries, enhancing residents' well-being while fostering regional synergy.

Since 2007, the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance has been developing the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail, a 270-mile pathway from Erie County to Pittsburgh, connecting western New York to Washington, D.C. Much of this trail repurposes former railways into pedestrian and cyclist-friendly paths. Beginning south of Clymer, New York, the Erie County portion traces alongside Brokenstraw Creek and stops abruptly at North Center Street in Corry before resuming near Spartansburg in Crawford County.

To bridge this gap, Impact Corry, a Corry-area nonprofit dedicated to reinventing the rural city, is constructing the trail segment linking the northern stretch to Spartansburg. Impact Corry has already opened a portion of this trail, and another significant part slated for completion soon. The trail's development is fueled by volunteer labor, in-kind donations from regional companies and funders, and substantial grant money provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Corry residents have quickly embraced the new trail: Since its launch, the trail's user numbers have nearly doubled each month.

Beyond offering a new outdoor recreation avenue and obvious health and wellness benefits, trails also deliver economic opportunity. A study on the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail segment between Titusville and Parker, Pa. revealed its potential as an economic catalyst. More than 70% of trail users reported making small purchases during their visits, such as food and beverages, with an average spending of about $21. Additionally, more than 20% made larger equipment purchases, like bicycles or hiking gear, to the tune of about $300. In short, trails promote outdoor activity, well-being, and local economic activity through visitor spending.

The demand for trails in Erie is evident. Erie County updated its Comprehensive Plan in July 2020 to include its "Parks, Trails + Recreation" Plan. In the plan, residents were surveyed to determine their favorite recreation amenity, with nearly 60% expressing their main preference for nature trails and bicycle paths. The plan recommends establishing a Parks and Recreation commission to support parks and trails development across the county. However, the current status of the plan's implementation is uncertain.

The Corry Junction Greenway Trail parking area is pictured in this file photo at the time of its dedication in 2007, near the intersection of Sciota and Hereford Roads just north of Corry. Seth Trott of Impact Corry says the group is working to close the longstanding gap between the Corry trail and the East Branch Trail in Spartansburg. The trails will be part of the growing network of trails to connect Erie, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

Similarly, Millcreek Township's Parks and Recreation department surveyed residents in 2023 for its Strategic Plan. Over 30% identified a trail for walking, running, or biking as the most important recreational opportunity near their homes. Despite Millcreek boasting 29 parks, only three currently feature established trail systems. The township plans to integrate trail development into future Parks and Recreation projects where feasible.

As the Erie region reimagines itself, both the county and its municipalities should prioritize creating a comprehensive trail network and connecting it to the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail. Both Erie's health and economy would benefit, and Erie residents appear to widely support the concept. However, the question remains: Is there enough political will from leadership?

Seth Trott is an attorney with the Quinn Law Firm and treasurer of Impact Corry.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Recreational trails support a strong economy and community