Growing lavender creates pleasant aroma, thriving business for Otsego County couple

GAYLORD — When Amy and Kurt Harjala acquired property on Saunders Road six years ago they envisioned building a home that the couple and their son, Abraham, could share while enjoying the rural life in Otsego County.

They didn't envision creating and building a successful business that is now a part of Michigan's thriving agritourism sector which combines the state's two top economic drivers — agriculture and tourism.

"When we purchased it there was nothing here except trees and land. We had no intention of creating a lavender farm," Amy said.

She is a teacher at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School and has the summer off. Agriculture is in her background as she is a Sklarczyk and was raised on her parents' potato farm near Johannesburg, so growing things has always been a part of her life.

"I always liked flowers and a few years ago I visited some lavender farms and I had it in my mind that if they could do it, we can do it, too," she said.

Amy and Kurt focused on a spot on their property that once had been a homestead for their initial lavender crop. There are many challenges to starting a farm, including getting it off the ground without overspending.

"The startup costs of materials are high due to inflation and then we need to manage our time so we can balance our careers and begin a new business at the same time," noted Kurt.

Kurt and Amy Harjala are shown with some of their current lavender crop, which they turn into honey, soap and other products at their Awakening Lavender Farm on Saunders Road in Otsego County.

Lavender can be grown from seeds or it can be propagated by cutting stems from a plant and then rooting those in water or soil. Propagation can be done in the fall (for springtime planting) or in the spring (for fall planting).

"If you want lavender to be true to its original plant it is best to propagate it so you know you are getting an exact replica of the mother plant," said Amy, who added that lavender comes in varieties and some of those are patented and can't be propagated.

Most lavender blooms from the end of June until the end of July, depending on the variety. The warmer than normal winter Northern Michigan had this past season meant a lot of the plants on the Harjala farm were ahead of schedule.

A honeybee hunts for pollen amongst the lavender plants on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Lavender Hill Farm near Boyne City.

"Some varieties are more tolerant of cold weather and the snow can act as an insulating agent over the winter," said Amy.

The Harjalas preserve lavender by hanging small bunches upside down in a dark, dry room until the moisture has evaporated, usually in about two weeks. Amy said it can be stored and used at different times.

The Harjalas have developed their Awakening Lavender Farm into a business offering tours and products that they make in their basement.

"We are getting our name out so people know where we are at while we search for the right customer base. We are getting to the point where we can make it profitable," said Kurt.

A butterfly takes flight after pollinating lavender at Shades of Lavender Farm in Mattawan on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

A beautiful crop that grows fairly well in Michigan soil, lavender can be used for everything from relieving stress and attracting pollinators to flavoring foods and crafting value-added products. In addition to being dried and used as a wreath to provide a pleasant aroma in a room, lavender can be found in ice cream, tea, soaps and other products.

Amy said they utilize a still to separate the herb's essential oils from the water.

"The essential oil is what many like because it is in a pure concentrated form with the lavender aroma," Amy said.

The Harjalas make several lavender products in a workshop in their basement, including a 10 ml bottle of essential oil that sells for $25.75 and an eight ounce bottle of lavender honey for $12.36. A 4.5 ounce bar of lavender soap retails for $8.24.

The Harjalas are not the only lavender farm operators in Northern Michigan. McCormick Farmz is a family-owned and operated lavender farm located at 4118 Lance Lake Road in Wolverine. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on July 20, they will host the Northern Michigan Lavender Festival.

The event features live music, food trucks, a pop-up market, workshops, yoga, massage, lavender treats, U-pick lavender and more. Advance tickets are $5 per person and $10 at the gate. More information is available at the festival's Facebook page.

In addition to McCormick Farmz, the festival will feature the Harjala Awakening Lavender Farm, Lil Lavender Acres of Rudyard and the Uncommon Ranch Lavender & Herb Farm of Grayling.

Lavender Hill Farm at 7354 Horton Bay Road North in Boyne City calls itself the largest lavender farm in the state.

Subscribe Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

"Many lavender farmers enjoy collaborating with one another, hence the reason for the lavender festival to have four farms at it," noted Amy.

The Michigan Lavender Festival will take place from June 28-30 at the Eastern Michigan Fairgrounds in Imlay City.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Growing lavender creates pleasant aroma, thriving business for Otsego County couple