Growing Colorful Swiss Chard at Home Is Easier Than You Think

Your next bunch of rainbow chard can double as a bouquet.

If there is one vegetable that has taught me to listen to my garden, it’s Swiss chard. For years, I struggled to grow spinach, thwarted by its poor germination. Meanwhile, my Swiss chard was always thriving — I started it from seed each spring, and it grew dependably until the first strong fall frost. Eventually, I let go of my spinach dreams and, in the kitchen, replaced that fickle leafy green with the more mild, earthy Swiss chard. I haven’t looked back. Although Swiss chard comes in many varieties, multicolored mixes give you the full spectrum of rainbow colors, like an edible flower bouquet. It’s hands down the prettiest, tastiest chard you can grow. Follow these tips to grow it yourself.

Thin as you go

You can plant Swiss chard in the early spring, late summer, or, in areas with mild winters, in the fall. Plant the seeds in a row, half an inch deep and two inches apart, with 18 inches between each row — enough room for you to step in between them. As the chard grows, pull out the seedlings to maintain a dense but not overly crowded row, with mature plants about every six inches. This should create a hedge that shades the soil and prevents weed growth.

Harvest frequently

Swiss chard grows quickly, so don’t be afraid to regularly cut and gather any leaves that are at least three inches above the soil, leaving the tender inner leaves, or “growing points,” alone. Put those armfuls of leaves to good use by making Marcella Hazan’s fabulous Tegliata di Biete, which calls for a whopping 2.5 pounds of chard.

Keep it neat

Clean plants are not only nicer to look at; they’re also more likely to survive. Weak or broken stems and leaves are prone to rotting in wet, humid weather, so be sure to remove them immediately. To ward off the growth of weeds, scatter hardwood mulch around the seedlings once a season.

Hydrate and nourish

Although Swiss chard can withstand dry weather, it still needs water and nutrients on a regular basis. Water the soil slowly and deeply, about an inch of water per week (unless it rains). Fertilize monthly with up to 1/3 cup of granular organic vegetable fertilizer per plant, or as directed on the label.

Cool tip

If you wind up harvesting more Swiss chard than you can use fresh, just freeze it for later. Using a sharp knife, cut off the leaves, trim the stems, then give it all a good wash. After air drying the chard for 30 minutes to an hour, separate the leaves and stalks and pack into freezer bags.



Read the original article on Food & Wine.