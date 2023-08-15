How to Grow Strawberries from Seed
Start a strawberry patch with a single packet of seeds.
Start a strawberry patch with a single packet of seeds.
All VCs big and small have an investment thesis that outlines how they invest: Market size, founder profile, verticals, geography, ownership targets, round size, check size, etc. It's just how VC works. If you send a pre-seed stage gaming monetization deck to a growth-stage consumer tech fund, or a growth-stage developer tool deck to an early-stage hardware investor, I can guarantee that you are wasting everyone's time. The first layer of shit-shield from the barrage of decks is often the associates at a venture firm — and the way Deckmatch describes it, that part of the job can now be parceled out to an AI.
In the last few years, basically every platform of consequence has made its own take on TikTok's signature scrolling feed of vertical videos. YouTube Music is the latest. Today, the app will get a vertical video feed called Samples that YouTube describes as a one-tap way to quickly sample and find new music.
Builders’ confidence dipped for the first time in 2023 in August to a neutral sentiment due to rising mortgage rates and stubbornly high shelter inflation.
Tesla (TSLA) revealed cheaper priced versions of its higher-end Model S and Model X vehicles, with an interesting twist.
Tesla has new, lower price options for shoppers who need less range. The automaker revived the "standard range" trim level on its two most expensive models, which cuts $10,000 from the price and around 80 miles from the EV range. With this new option, the Model S is available with a starting price of $78,490 with a 320 mile range, while the Model X now starts at $88,490 with 269 miles of range.
Score a bestselling 50-inch smart TV for $268, a Dyson vac for $140 off and so much more.
So far, Netflix's impressive library of games has only been available on iOS and Android. Now, though, the company is starting to publicly test its titles on TVs and computers using its streaming tech.
Telegram launched its Stories feature to everyone today, following its availability to Premium users starting last month. Like Facebook Messenger’s Stories, they appear as expandable bubbles above your conversation. However, Telegram’s take is more customizable, providing more granular control of who sees uploaded posts and for how long. “Now when you meet people on Telegram, you’ll see exciting snapshots of their life — not just a few profile photos,” the company wrote in a blog post today.
Yahoo talked to a travel pro to get her clever picks, from backpacks to beauty products.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie kicks off Week 19 with his waiver wire suggestions.