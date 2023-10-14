How to Grow and Care for Monstera Esqueleto

In the houseplant world, monsteras are practically a household name. Between the deliciosa and the adansonii, plant enthusiasts everywhere are having a love affair with these fenestrated beauties.

One lesser known, but equally as beautiful, species of monstera is the monstera esqueleto. Known for its huge fenestrated leaves (up to three feet long) this tropical plant is a rare and highly sought-after monstera that is sure to become the gem of your houseplant collection.

While this plant may be rare, like most monsteras it is surprisingly easy to care for indoors. This is especially true if you have experience growing other kinds of aroids (like philodendrons or pothos) whose care is similar. Pet owners and parents should be aware that as a part of the family araceae, the monstera esqueleto is considered toxic to both pets and humans if ingested.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to grow and care for the monstera esqueleto indoors.

Common Name Monstera esqueleto Botanical Name Monstera epipremnoides Family Araceae Plant Type Perennial, vine Mature Size 6+ ft. tall (indoors), 4+ ft. wide (indoors) Sun Exposure Partial Soil Type Moist but well-drained Soil pH Acidic Bloom Time Spring, summer Flower Color Green, white Hardiness Zones 9-11, USDA Native Area South America Toxicity Toxic to animals, toxic to humans

Monstera Esqueleto Care

Here are the basic requirements for growing Monstera esqueleto:

Choose a location with plenty of bright, indirect light.

Water once the top two to three inches of soil have dried out.

Keep this monstera in a warm location with above-average humidity for best growth.

Provide it with a moss pole to encourage prolific growth and large, deeply fenestrated leaves.

Light

This tropical plant requires plenty of bright, indirect sunlight to support its large, fenestrated leaves. It will not do well in low light conditions, or direct sun which can lead to leaf scorching. If you notice your plant losing fenestrations over time, this is a good indication that it needs more light.

Soil

Like most aroids, the Monstera esqueleto needs an arid soil mix that is well-draining yet retains some moisture. You can find soil mixes formulated for aroids at most specialty houseplant shops and nurseries, or you can easily make your own at home using a combination of simple ingredients such as perlite, indoor potting soil, and orchid bark mix.

Water

In spring and summer, water once the top two to three inches of soil have dried out. In fall and winter, you can cut back on watering slightly since the plant isn’t actively growing during these months. As a general rule of thumb, it’s better to underwater these monstera than to overwater them since they are highly susceptible to root rot. They are known for being somewhat drought tolerant and can recover quickly from short periods without water.

Temperature and Humidity

This monstera enjoys warm, humid conditions. Average household temperature levels are fine, but the esqueleto does thrive in higher-than-average humidity (above 60% is ideal). Consider placing it next to a small plant humidifier or inside a small greenhouse cabinet. Avoid placing this plant close to drafty windows or air vents which can dry out the surrounding air causing the leaves to dry out.

Fertilizer

The monstera esqueleto benefits from regular fertilization during the spring and summer months when it is actively growing. Apply a balanced liquid fertilizer designed for houseplants once a month during watering. Stop fertilizing in the early fall once the temperatures begin to drop.

Propagating Monstera Esqueleto

If you’ve ever propagated other types of monstera such as the deliciosa or adansonii, you’ll have no problem propagating this variety as well. If you haven’t propagated a monstera before, no need to worry— the process is simple and straightforward, yielding a high success rate.

Propagation is a great way to grow new plants or repurpose stem cuttings from pruning your plant to control its size. For best results, propagation should be done in spring or summer when the plant is actively growing. Here’s how to propagate the monstera esqueleto in just a few simple steps.

Using a pair of sharp, clean pruning shears or scissors take a stem cutting from a healthy esqueleto plant that has between three to five nodes and at least one leaf. Remove any leaves from the bottom of the cutting to expose the lower two to three nodes. Fill a vase or jar with fresh water and place the cutting in the water, ensuring the bottom nodes are submerged and the leaves at the top of the cutting sit above the surface of the water. Place the cutting in a warm location that receives bright, indirect light, and be sure to refresh the water once a week. Within a couple of weeks, you should see small white roots starting to grow. Once the roots are around an inch long the plant can be transferred to soil. Prepare a small pot with an arid, well-draining soil mix and plant the cutting, watering well. Return the freshly potted plant to a warm location with bright indirect light and keep the soil evenly moist for the first week to help the roots acclimate to the soil. Then, you can begin to cut back on watering gradually until you achieve a regular watering schedule.

Potting and Repotting Monstera Esqueleto

Monstera esqueleto should be repotted once every one to two years, or whenever it outgrows its potting container. Roots growing from the drainage holes or circling the inside of the pot are both indications that your plant is ready for a larger container. While it’s best to repot in the spring and summer months, it can be done successfully in any month of the year.

Choose a new potting container that is only two to four inches larger than the previous container, and refresh as much of the soil as you can during repotting without breaking the plant’s roots. Give the freshly repotted plant a thorough watering and return it to its original location to minimize its stress.

Common Pests and Plant Diseases

On top of being susceptible to root rot if overwatered, the monstera esqueleto can be afflicted by a number of common houseplant pests. Keep an eye out for pests like fungus gnats, mealybugs, spider mites, and scale, which will all happily take up residence in this tropical plant.

Common Problems With Monstera Esqueleto

Like any plant, it’s normal to run into a few problems while learning how to care for the Monstera esqueleto. Here are a few common problems to watch out for.

Yellow Leaves

Yellow leaves are a common problem among most houseplants with a few possible causes. First, ensure that your plant is getting enough light. Plants that are not getting the light they need will begin to sacrifice leaves to preserve energy. Second, ensure that your plant is getting enough water. Underwatered plants will quickly begin developing yellow leaves. Lastly, yellow leaves can occasionally be the result of a pest infestation. Ensure you regularly check your plant for pests to catch potential infestations early.

Brown Leaves

Brown leaves are usually due to underwatering or a lack of humidity. Occasionally, brown spots on leaves can also be due to leaf burn, which occurs if the plant is exposed to direct sunlight that is too harsh.





Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the difference between monstera esqueleto and monstera adansonii?

While their foliage looks similar, the monstera esqueleto and monstera adansonii are two separate plants that can be easily distinguished. Primarily by the size of their leaves. Monstera adansonii have small leaves, rarely growing larger than six inches long when grown indoors (although they can grow up to two feet long with a moss pole). However, the monstera esqueleto is known for its large, stately leaves that can grow up to three feet long indoors. The color of the leaves is also slightly different, with the esqueleto having lighter foliage than the adansonii.

Is the monstera esqueleto a climber or a crawler?

The monstera esqueleto is an epiphytic climber that does best when given a moss pole or trellis to climb as it matures. Allowing this plant to climb will result in larger leaves with more fenestrations.

Is the monstera esqueleto rare?

This monstera is considered rare and difficult to find. It is also on the pricier side. Rare houseplant shops, online sellers, and specialty plant importers are likely the best places to look if you’re hoping to get your hands on one of these tropical plants.

Read the original article on The Spruce.