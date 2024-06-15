GroveFest featuring food, fun and wildlife, nature education on Saturday

FREMONT – See and learn about live animals, enjoy games and make-it, take-it crafts and food at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums’ annual GroveFest on Saturday, June 22.

GroveFest celebrates nature and wildlife and takes place on the grounds of Spiegel Grove, an arboretum and the estate of 19th U.S. President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes.

The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free.

Face painting is one of the events offered at Grove Fest.

Many agencies participate in annual Hayes event

GroveFest features hands-on activities and crafts at booths with regional nature organizations. Participating organizations include:

● Birchard Public Library● Nature’s Nursery● Camp Fire Sandusky County● Great Lakes Fishery Commission● Help Me Grow/Sandusky County Health Department● Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Solid Waste District● ProMedica Wellness● Sandusky County Public Health – bicycle helmets● Sandusky County Public Heath – WIC● Schedel Arboretum & Gardens● Seneca County Park District● Toledo Zoo● Shooting Star Farms petting farm● Back to the Wild● Black Swamp Bird Observatory● GLCAP● Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial● Erie County Conservation District● Ohio Environmental Protection Agency● Sandusky County Park District● Whispering Meadows Garden Club● Ohio Division of Wildlife● Stone Laboratory● Scouting America – Erie Shores Council● YMCA of Sandusky County

Shooting Star Farms will again bring a petting farm to GroveFest.

Hot dogs, ice cream offered at GroveFest

Hot dogs and ice cream will be available. Donations for food are accepted but are not required.

Visitor parking is off-site only with the exception of those who have handicapped tags. Parking will be available on the street and in ProMedica Memorial Hospital’s parking lots at Buildings A and B, located at 605 Third Ave. Spiegel Grove is a short walk to the east of the hospital parking lots.

