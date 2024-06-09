Grove hosts Toes in the Grand celebration

GROVE, Okla. — Thousands of people will gather in northeast Oklahoma this weekend for an annual festival.

It’s for the 7th annual “Toes in the Grand” event, happening at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

The three-day festival, hosted by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, offers a variety of events like boat races, live music, 10 different food trucks, and more than 20 vendors.

There’s also a car, truck, and bike show.

Amanda Davis says last year, more than 14,000 people were in attendance and hopes to beat that number this year.

“You know, I think the main goal is really just to celebrate grand legacy, to celebrate the idea that there’s just, you know, hundreds of thousands of people that come here all summer long to enjoy, really just, you know, living the life. And this is just our opportunity to kick things off, to welcome everybody in. We’ve kind of had a great Memorial Day kind of record number of people in and out, and now we jump into toes in the Grand,” said Amanda Davis, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, President.

“Just a good family event to get people out of the house and come hang out here. And it’s free admission, too. So just come out. You can mingle with the racers. You can sit under the shade trees it’s in, or go over there and watch the band and get some food,” said Rick Miller, What’s Up Doc Co race director.

The festival wraps up tomorrow.

The only event happening will be the boat races from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

