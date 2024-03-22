How to get a groovy garden room, whether you have 100K or £10K

Star quality: High-net-worth homeowners want a structure that adds value to their property with luxe amenities such as micro-gyms and infrared saunas - Peter Barsony/Green Retreats

A garden room is a desirable addition to your home if you want to maximise space – and keep up with the latest trend. A spike in requests for luxury outbuildings with six-figure price tags are coming from homeowners clawing to get their outdoor spaces looking plusher than ever.

“High-net-worth homeowners want a structure that adds value to their property, using quality building materials such as Forest Marble limestone, and with luxe amenities such as guest rooms with marble-clad en suites, micro-gyms and infrared saunas,” says Stefan Pitman of architecture firm Spase Design.

“This style of ‘hut’ requires a full design concept to holistically connect it to the main house,” he adds. “We’re installing smart technology so that users can set the lights and switch on the sauna before taking the short walk across the garden.”

Paul Ransom, co-founder of bespoke supplier Into the Garden Room, agrees that demand is up: “We’re seeing a big uptick in clients looking for more luxurious options for their garden rooms. They are now viewed as a stylish and more cost-effective option for permanently expanding living space as the cost of house extensions continues to rise.”

Those thinking of getting plans drawn up this year for their own garden rooms will be hot on the heels of celebrities such as the Beckhams, who are splashing out on high-end garden rooms (a “glasshouse” in their case) to make their gardens even more beautiful.

Height of luxury: garden rooms have become big business but it is important to be aware of planning restrictions - Into the Garden Room

Adding wow factor

The sky is the limit when it comes to designing a garden room to dazzle house guests. Luxury kitchen design group Tom Howley reports that it is designing kitchens for an increasing number of garden rooms where entertaining is on the agenda.

Garden rooms can easily be converted to anything you like once they’re built, functioning as a multi-purpose space for both work and play – from a fitness studio or cinema room to somewhere for teenagers to hang out.

Garden rooms by Bonni Outbuildings have distinctive circular windows - Bonni Outbuildings

Bigger garden rooms can be a wonderful space to entertain, and can be zoned, for instance with an office area, so that they can be multi-use at the same time.

While not everyone has the luxury of an unlimited budget, the good news is that upgrading your own outdoor space doesn’t need to involve a six-figure price tag.

Building an affordable garden room

Constructing a permanent outbuilding isn’t always cost-effective for those with more modest budgets. The cost of the plans, the builders and everything else that goes hand in hand with a bricks-and-mortar addition to your garden means the costs stack up quickly.

A timber-clad structure immediately cuts out much of the prep work and labour costs. It also allows you to fast-track your project, as these structures come with much shorter lead times. The size, specification, materials and fixtures and fittings you choose will all have a direct effect on what you eventually end up paying, as well as the extras you choose to add inside.

Bonni Outbuildings come with the option of a painted corrugated steel exterior - Bonni Outbuildings

Companies typically construct their own timber kit to form the shell of the building: the walls, floor and roof. Crucially, this is usually done off site, so you don’t have to put up with months of disruption – just the time it takes for installation.

This type of garden room typically comes with fully insulated walls, floor and ceiling to make it feel warm all-year round, and you don’t have to compromise on quality of workmanship or wow factor by dropping into an affordable price bracket.

Names in the frame

At Bonni Outbuildings (bonnioutbuildings.com) a “Bonni Small” measures 3.7m wide by 2.5m deep, with a height of 3.4m for a pitched roof, and 2.4m for a flat roof. Prices start at £30,000 – an all-in price for the building, including exterior cladding in raw or painted oak or corrugated steel, a corrugated steel roof, which can be left in its natural form or painted, and the company’s signature circular window, which serves as a design focal point. You’ll also get electric underfloor heating, solid oak floorboards and lighting inside and out, as well as full installation.

Installation takes between two and eight weeks, depending on the size of the building. The company is currently drawing up plans for outbuildings to house a yoga studio, a teenage hangout, and a mini guest house for a family who don’t have enough space in the house for their family to visit en masse.

Elsewhere, at Green Retreats (greenretreats.co.uk), contemporary garden rooms start from £21,665 for a structure measuring 2.5m x 2.5m. Rooms are 2.5m high as standard with extended height options of 2.7m or 3m. The price includes a list of features such as installation, foundations, flooring, heating, lighting and windows. The company is also offering a new self-build option for those handy in the DIY department: the Basebox starts at £9,860.

A luxurious design by Into the Garden Room

Practicalities

You might need to organise a prepared concrete base that has been laid by a professional before you take delivery of your garden room. The base must be constructed of either paving slabs laid on mortar or a concrete base. As a rule of thumb it should be no less than 10cm thick. It’s also recommended that your base is the metric size of the building to help with water drainage – an important consideration.

However, some companies install on giant ground screws instead, a more environmentally friendly base avoiding the use of concrete, which allows airflow beneath the structure.

You must also factor in a power source, cabling and plumbing before the structure arrives – unless your company offers that too. And, of course, you’ll want to think about getting an internet connection ready for when the garden room is up and running.

Money matters

Splashing out on a garden room can make good financial sense, as it can up the appeal of your home if you plan to sell.

Estimates suggest that a high-quality garden room can boost the value of your home by up to 15 per cent. Emma Seaton, director of buying agency Prime Purchase, says: “One of the appeals of a good quality garden room to potential buyers is that they’re so flexible and multifunctional; you can change its use overnight, so not only are they hugely desirable, they also add value.

“We often find that if there isn’t one, buyers will want to put one in.”

Some homeowners are choosing larger structures with a kitchen and bathroom to use as a source of income by listing them as holiday rentals. This means the building will cost much more – and planning permission will be needed – but it could pay for itself in time.

A case study: room with a view

Emma Sims-Hilditch, creative founder of interior-design firm Sims Hilditch, had a garden room built at her home by the water in St Mawes, Cornwall. “We use it as a summer house, an art studio and a place to sit and read while taking in the amazing views of the Percuil River,” she says.

Emma Sims-Hilditch bought her garden room from Garden Affairs

The structure was built by Garden Affairs in Trowbridge, and Emma spent less than £10,000. It didn’t require any planning permission because of its size.

Emma painted the exterior herself to keep costs down where she could – in Moss paint by Neptune. Inside, she used the brand’s Ink paint on the floorboards and Snow on the walls for contrast, and she furnished it with Chatto loom armchairs, also from Neptune, and Hector wall lights from Original BTC.

She plans to upgrade it with underfloor heating

“We hung sailing prints on the walls to make it feel personal and cosy,” she says. “It’s a great place to spend time, and on cooler summer evenings we take supper or a glass of wine up there to enjoy the sunset.”

Emma says the room is such a hit with all the family that they want to have it upgraded with underfloor heating: “It’s been a great investment for us already, but now we’re thinking about how we can add more creature comforts.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article reported that structures positioned within 2m of the property boundary can have a maximum eave height of 2.5m and a maximum overall height of 3m metres for a flat roof and 4m for a pitched roof, without requiring planning permission. This was incorrect. Structures can have a maximum overall height of 3m for a flat roof and 4m for a pitched roof, without requiring planning permission. If the structure is within 2m of a boundary, the maximum height permitted without planning permission is 2.5m. We are happy to correct the record.

