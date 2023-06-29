This Grocery Store Brand Might Be in a "Dill"-emma as Lawsuit Alleges It Stole a Famous Pickle Recipe

Who knew there was so much pickle drama!

Kativ/Getty Images

The pickle company behind Whole Foods’ Whole Foods 365 label and Wahlburgers has found itself in a pickle of its own. Grillo’s Pickles, one of the biggest names in the fresh pickle market, is suing its former co-packer, Patriot Pickle, for allegedly stealing its secret recipe.

Grillo’s claims that Patriot Pickle, who Grillo’s had been in business with for nearly a decade, stole its recipe (and other trade secrets) and is using it to create pickles under the Whole Foods 365 label.

The complaint was filed in Florida, and Patriot Pickle is being sued for allegedly violating the Defend Trade Secrets Act, the Florida Uniform Trade Secrets Act, and contracts between Grillo’s and Patriot.

"Patriot Pickle is trying to profit off of Grillo's 100-year-old family recipe and our trade secrets," said Adam Kaufman, the President of Grillo's Pickles. "It's a massive violation of trust and a disappointment that after nearly a decade of partnership, our former co-packer, Patriot Pickle, has violated our agreements and is producing a nearly identical line of pickles for one of our biggest retailers, threatening to permanently damage our business."

Grillo’s claims that because Patriot was a packaging partner, the company had access to Grillo’s proprietary recipes and equipment—plus, the Whole Foods 365 pickles use the same ingredients and have a similar taste to Grillo’s, which the company says is proof its recipe was used in manufacturing.

And this isn’t the first time Grillo’s has sued Patriot Pickle—it’s actually the second time this year. In January, Grillo’s sued Wahlburgers, whose pickles come from Patriot, for “unfair competition” because Wahlburgers’ pickle labels look similar and the pickles have a near-identical taste to Grillo’s. The January lawsuit also claims that Wahlburgers is falsely advertising its pickles as “all-natural” with “no preservatives” when they do, in fact, contain chemicals. It seems this lawsuit is still pending in the New Jersey court.

We had no idea there was so much drama in the pickle universe, but as we’re entering into peak pickle season (summer), it seems that this lawsuit could be a pretty big dill.

