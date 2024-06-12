New grilled chicken restaurant offers Latin flare, American staples

Rockin' Chicken has opened in the former Taqueria Company and Gonz'z Steak Burgers restaurant on First Avenue.

EVANSVILLE − Good fortune was at play when Adrian Gonzalez, owner of The Taqueria Company and Gonz’z Steakburgers restaurants in Eastland Mall and and (formerly) on First Avenue, and The Taqueria in Guanajuato Market, decided to purchase a point-of-sale system from Fork and Knife POS, a company from Florida.

The Fork and Knife company owner is Steve Waddle. Waddle is originally from Peru, although he's lived in the United States for 25 years. He opened his first restaurant when he was 20 years old in Gainesville, Florida. He eventually moved to Miami, where he managed restaurants for 20 years before starting Knife and Fork POS.

“Adrian and I became good friends," Waddle said. "When he was given the opportunity to purchase this First Avenue property, he said, ‘Steve, I need a partner.’ I saw the opportunity and I love the location.”

Waddle and his wife moved to Evansville from Florida to get the restaurant open. Originally, he and Gonzalez planned to keep the Mexican theme, but upon closer inspection, with a DosBros Mexican Grill soon opening on First Avenue, there would have been a total of six other Mexican restaurants within roughly a mile of the spot. They decided to try something different, and Rockin' Chicken was born.

“In South Florida, we have a grilled chicken place on every corner,” Waddle said. “And you didn’t really have any here. They’re from different nationalities − Peru, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica. So Adrian came down to Florida and we went to every single chicken place and we had feathers coming out of us from all the chicken we ate, and we came up with a recipe.”

The spice on the chicken and other meats is savory but fairly mild, and a range of homemade sauces can take the meal in many directions.

Gonzales is the chef and finalized all the recipes. If you like the tender skirt steak at Rockin’ Chicken, you can get Gonzalez’s secret spice and marinade mix at the meat counter at Guanajuato Market in Washington Plaza.

A combo platter from Rockin' Chicken contains grilled chicken, ribs and grilled skirt steak with sides of white cilantro rice, black beans, fried plantains, and chimichurri and Pio Pio sauces on Friday, June 1, 2024.

On the menu at Rockin' Chicken

The menu isn’t huge but is solid and varied. Gonzalez and Waddle take pride in making just about everything except the buffalo hot sauce in house.

Meat choices are marinated grilled chicken, wings, house-smoked pulled pork, ribs, burgers, and beef skirt steak. Meats may be ordered on a platter with sides, on a salad, in tacos, on a sandwich or atop loaded fries.

A Philly steak sandwich is made with the skirt steak, and chicken salad and chicken soup are made with grilled chicken.

The pulled pork parfait is one of the best-selling items. There is a bit of a Latin flare to many of the sides and sauces, but diners may also craft a meal of grilled chicken with barbecue sauce and ranch dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans and potato salad.

Other sides include white rice with cilantro and black beans; mashed potatoes, fried plantains, and fries. The only things deep fried at the restaurant are the plantains and french fries.

Four housemade sauces from Rockin' Chicken, from left: pico de gallo, Sriracha blue agave, jalapeno-cilantro and Rockin' cheese sauce, the house version of Peruvian huancaina.

Sauces at Rockin' Chicken

The sauces are half the fun at Rockin’ Chicken, and allow the diner to take the flavor of their meal in a plethora of directions. They are:

Barbecue and spicy barbecue sauces

Sriracha Blue Agave – A sweet and spicy sauce made with Sriracha and sweet agave nectar.

Jalapeno/cilantro – A bright green pureed sauce with mild heat and tangy fresh jalapeno cilantro flavor.

Chimichurri – An olive oil-based sauce with citrus, parsley, and garlic.

Salsa

Cilantro ranch

Pico de gallo – Fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeño.

Blue cheese

Ranch

Rockin’ Cheese sauce – A version of Peruvian huancaina sauce with fresh cheese and yellow chilies.

Garlic aioli

Italian

Mild and medium buffalo sauce

Raspberry vinaigrette

Pio Pio hot sauce – A medium-hot, chile-based sauce based on that from Pio Pio restaurants in New York.

Mango habanero

In the future at Rockin' Chicken

In the near future, a large sign will be arriving, a monthly special will be added to the menu, and a row of bushes will be planted to enclose the patio.

Rockin' Chicken

Location : 2519 N. First Ave.

Phone : 812-773-3289

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. every day

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Rockin' Chicken opens on First Avenue in Evansville