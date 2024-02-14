Grilled Chicken Breast Nutrition and Health Benefits to Know About

This hearty, lean protein source is also delicious and versatile.

Yalcinsonat1/Getty Images

As one of the most popular lean protein sources, grilled chicken breast is easy to find in many restaurants, salad bars, and home cooked meals across the country. It’s not only a quick, accessible, and delicious option for lunch and dinner, but it’s also remarkably nutritious, full of protein, B vitamins, and minerals. Exactly how healthy is grilled chicken breast? Here’s everything to know about the nutrition facts and healthiest benefits of this tasty poultry preparation.

Related: 15 Easy Chicken Breast Recipes You Can Make in Less Than 40 Minutes

Grilled Chicken Breast Nutrition Facts

Grilled chicken breast is an excellent source of protein, choline, B vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12, as well as minerals like phosphorus, potassium, zinc, and selenium. Here’s the nutritional breakdown of grilled chicken breast, based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.



Boneless Skinless Grilled Chicken Breast (3 ounces)

Macronutrients:

Calories: 128 calories

Protein: 26 grams (g)

Total Carbohydrates: 0 g

Fat: 2.7 g

Saturated Fat: 0.8 g

Unsaturated Fat: 1.7 g

Cholesterol: 88 milligrams (mg), 29 percent of Daily Value (DV)*

Micronutrients:

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2): 0.2 mg, 17% DV

Niacin (Vitamin B3): 10 mg, 67% DV

Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5): 1.5 mg, 30% DV

Vitamin B6: 1 mg, 77% DV

Vitamin B12: 0.18 micrograms (mcg), 8% DV

Iron: 0.4 mg, 5% DV

Zinc: 0.8 mg, 8% DV

Phosphorus: 219 mg, 31% DV

Potassium: 332 mg, 11% DV

Selenium: 24 mcg, 44% DV

Choline: 94 mg, 19% DV

Sodium: 44 mg, 2% DV

*Daily Value is based on the average adult needs for males and females without pre-existing conditions per the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Health Benefits of Grilled Chicken Breast

With this impressive nutritional breakdown, grilled chicken breast boasts quite a few health benefits across several body systems.

Promotes Healthy Tissue Growth and Repair

As a high-protein food, grilled chicken breast can encourage healthy tissue growth, development, and repair throughout the body. As one of three essential macronutrients, protein is the building block of basically every major structure in the body including organs, bones, eyelashes, cartilage, and even DNA and neurotransmitters. Chicken is also what’s called a complete protein, which means it contains all nine essential amino acids to help the body reap every benefit protein has to offer.



Supports a Healthy Metabolism

Chicken, including grilled chicken breast, supports a healthy metabolism from a few different angles. Firstly, protein slows digestion resulting in both a dulled blood sugar response and greater satiety after eating. This is a benefit for those needing to watch their blood sugars more closely like folks with metabolic disorders including type 2 diabetes. However, it’s also helpful for those without metabolic concerns as everyone can benefit from increased satiety and healthy fullness after meals. Additionally, the plethora of B vitamins found in grilled chicken breast support healthy metabolism by promoting energy production and nutrient absorption.



Related: 6 Healthy Foods That Boost Metabolism

Boosts Brain Health

The essential amino acid tryptophan can also be found in grilled chicken breast. Aside from being an important building block of protein, tryptophan contributes to serotonin and melatonin synthesis in the brain. Serotonin plays a key role in our mood as well as the treatment and prevention of mental health concerns like depression. Meanwhile, melatonin is integral for maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm and supporting better sleep.

Aids Thyroid Health and Function

As a super source of selenium, grilled chicken breast can also promote better thyroid health. Selenium is concentrated in our thyroid glands, and research has found that low selenium levels can actually increase our risk for several types of thyroid disorders.

Grilled Chicken Breast and Heart Health

Over all, if you’re looking to support your heart health, grilled chicken breast is a good low-saturated-fat food to choose.

For decades, health professionals have advised folks to stay away from saturated fats to help prevent heart disease. While it’s true that recent, emerging evidence is challenging these older conceptions about the link between saturated fat intake and chronic disease, we do know that saturated fat intake can negatively impact blood cholesterol levels, which we know can contribute to heart disease. Therefore, it's still wise to practice moderation when it comes to saturated fat consumption—and lean proteins like grilled chicken breast can help you do just that.

There is a notable amount of dietary cholesterol in a three-ounce serving of grilled chicken, however, it can still fit within a heart-healthy lifestyle, especially if you're mindful of other dietary cholesterol sources, too. In terms of its heart-health-related impacts, there's similar discourse surrounding cholesterol as there is around saturated fat intake. More evidence is beginning to show a weaker connection between dietary cholesterol intake and heart disease than previously thought, but other evidence still points to dietary cholesterol negatively impacting our circulating cholesterol levels, which can impact heart health. So, as with any food, it's important to be judicious about your intake of this particular fat.



Who Should Avoid Grilled Chicken Breast?

While the health perks of grilled chicken breast are plenty, there are certain groups who should or may want to avoid this particular animal protein. First and foremost, these include people with poultry allergies, as well as those following a vegan or plant-based diet. Additionally, anyone taking certain medications or who have certain chronic conditions, such as kidney disease, may need to moderate their protein intake so as to not overburden certain organ systems. Be sure to check with your doctor prior to enjoying grilled chicken breast if you think you may fit into this category.



Ways to Enjoy Grilled Chicken Breast

There are nearly endless ways to incorporate delicious and healthy grilled chicken breast into your everyday dietary rotation. It’s accessible, relatively affordable and easy to cook, and mild in flavor which makes it a versatile protein that takes on a host of savory seasonings and marinades well. Instantly add satisfying, hearty protein to soups, salads, pastas, stir fries, grain bowls, and more with grilled chicken breast. Stuff it in sandwiches, quesadillas, tacos, wraps, and pita pockets with your favorite fixings. Toss it with mayo, mustard, celery, and spices for a quick, zesty chicken salad. Or make it the main event served alongside a grain and/or veggie side with a special rub, sauce, or marinade.

Grilled chicken breast is undeniably a healthy food, thanks to its lower saturated fat content and impressive array of micronutrients. This lends it to supporting our health in a myriad of ways across the whole body, making it an excellent protein option for you and your loved ones.

Related: 6 Easiest Ways to Cook Chicken Breasts—Including Grilled, Fried, and More

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.