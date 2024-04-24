Greenville food hall, food tour voted among best in the nation. Here's why they rank high.

USA TODAY has announced two Greenville winners for the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Gather GVL and Greenville's History & Culinary tours placed in the top 10 for each of their respective categories.

Following last year's win, Gather GVL was recognized as one of the best food halls in the nation, moving up a spot in the list. Although Greenville's tours dropped down a few places from last year's ranking, it still managed to luck out when it comes to being one of the country's best food tours.

Here's what to know about this year's 10 Best winners.

Gather GVL ranks No. 5 for Best Food Hall

No matter what your taste, this Greenville melting pot has all the flavors, from fried chicken and classic smash burgers to sushi and hibachi. At Gather GVL, guests watch with growling stomachs as chefs serve up dishes from a colorful collection of shipping containers. When food is ready, guests settle down at long tables where they dine with family and friends, kicking back and relaxing. If you sit on the second floor, you can enjoy views of downtown, whether rain or shine. Locals with furry friends will be glad to know their pets are welcome to the ground floor, where they, too, can join in on the fun. In 2023, USA TODAY placed the food hall at No. 6 for best food in the nation.

Meredith Bost, the owner of Resident Dogs, poses for a portrait at her pop up shop at Gather GVL in Greenville, Friday, February 18, 2022.

What other food halls made the list?

∎ No. 1: Mother Road Market, Tulsa, Oklahoma

∎ No. 2: The Garage Food Hall, Indianapolis, Indiana

∎ No. 3: Budd Dairy Food Hall, Columbus, Ohio

∎ No. 4: The Market at Malcolm Yards, Minneapolis, Minnesota

∎ No. 5: Gather GVL, Greenville, South Carolina

∎ No. 6: City Foundry STL, St. Louis, Missouri

∎ No. 7: Federal Galley, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

∎ No. 8: Food Hall at Bottling Department, San Antonio, Texas

∎ No. 9: Time Out Market Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

∎ No. 10: Chelsea Market, New York City, New York

Greenville History & Culinary Tours voted No. 8 for Best Food Tour

For over a decade, Greenville's History and Culinary tours has drawn 40,000 guests to the city. On the history tours, guests are guided through historic buildings and homes, public artwork displays, restaurants, and shops. Foodies on the culinary tours will have opportunities to visit kitchens and sample food offerings while "At the Chef's Table." USA TODAY recommends trying the BBQ Trail Tour or visiting the countryside, where you will be escorted to a movable farm-fresh feast. Last year, the tours placed at No. 3 for best food tour by USA TODAY.

Greenville History Tours

What other food tours made the list?

∎ No. 1: Columbus Food Adventures, Columbus, Ohio

∎ No. 2: Taste Buzz Food Tours, Las Vegas, Nevada

∎ No. 3: Six Taste, Los Angeles, California

∎ No. 4: Savor Seattle Food Tours, Seattle, Washington

∎ No. 5: Bienville Bites Food Tour, Mobile, Alabama

∎ No. 6: Doctor Gumbo Tours, New Orleans, Louisiana

∎ No. 7: Mangia DC Food Tours, Washington, D.C.

∎ No. 8: Greenville History & Culinary Tours, Greenville, South Carolina

∎ No. 9: Maine Day Ventures, Portland, Maine

∎ No. 10: Bobby's Bike Hike Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Gather GVL, Greenville History & Culinary Tours voted USA TODAY 10Best